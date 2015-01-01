पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन:मंत्री-सांसदों ने गिनाए कानून के फायदे, सभी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

सागर2 घंटे पहले
फोटो - कार्यक्रम के दौरान मौजूद किसान।
  • जीएसटी में 37 सुधार हुए, कृषि कानून में जो जरूरत होगी बदलाव होगा लेकिन वापस नहीं होगा : पटेल

नए कृषि कानूनों से किसानों की दशकों पुरानी मांग जब पूरी हो रही है तो चुनौती दी जा रही है। कुछ लोगों को तकलीफ हो रही है। कांग्रेस इस आरोप से मुक्त नहीं हो सकती है। पंजाब की मंडियों में 48000 बिचौलिए रजिस्टर्ड हैं। इसी का विरोध है। कृषि कानूनों के समर्थन में खड़े हम लोग सिर्फ लाभ लेकर खुश न हों, आंकड़े लेकर दूसरों को समझाएं। मुआवजा, बीमा सहित हर किसान हितैषी काम अटलजी से लेकर मोदीजी की भाजपा सरकार ने किया है।

यह बात केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल ने बुधवार को कृषि कानून के समर्थन में खेल परिसर के बाजू में हुए संभागीय किसान सम्मेलन में बतौर मुख्य वक्ता कही। उन्होंने कहा कृषि कानून किसी दवाब में वापस नहीं होगा। आशंका, गलतियां सुधारी जाएंगी। जीएसटी में 37 सुधार हुए, इसमें जो जरूरत पड़ेगी तो वह सुधार होंगे। जब बिल को संसद में पास कर रहे थे तब राहुल गांधी देश की धरती पर ही नहीं थे।

जिस राज्य के किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, वहां यह कानून ही लागू नहीं है, तो फिर विरोध क्यों? कुतर्कों नहीं तर्कों से अधिकार मिलते हैं। संसद से पारित कानून को वापस लेने की मांग सबसे बड़ा कुतर्क है। सरकार हर बिंदु पर बात करने तैयार है। कांग्रेस का हरित क्रांति का मॉडल पंजाब और हरियाणा में फेल हो गया। उत्पादन बढ़ा लेकिन किसान और खेती दोनों मर गई। वहां सिवाए जहर के कुछ नहीं होता।

उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के समय 1.11 लाख करोड़ का कृषि बजट था, मोदीजी ने इसे बढ़ाकर 2.11 लाख करोड़ रुपए कर दिया। 7.30 करोड़ लोगों ने बीमा का प्रीमियम 17 हजार 880 करोड़ रुपए भरा, जबकि क्लेम 87 हजार करोड़ रुपए का मिला। संचालन जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिरोठिया ने किया। आभार सम्मेलन के जिला प्रभारी राजेंद्र सिंह मोकलपुर ने माना।

फोटो - कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते केन्द्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री प्रहलाद सिंह पटेल।
फोटो - कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते केन्द्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री प्रहलाद सिंह पटेल।

दिल्ली के आंदोलन में विदेशों से आ रहा पैसा, नक्सली और खालिस्तानी भी इसमें शामिल : भार्गव

मुख्य वक्ता पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने कहा एक आंदोलन हो रहा है, लाख-50 हजार लोग दिल्ली के आसपास डेरा डाले हुए हैं। ऐसी सूचना मिली है नक्सलवादी भी इसमें, खालिस्तानी भी इसमें, अन्य लोग जो लोकतंत्र को डगमगा नहीं पाए,वह दूसरे तरीके से संसद के इस फैसले को बदलवाने, लोकतंत्र के अपहरण का काम कर रहे हैं। जबकि 135 करोड़ देशवासियों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली संसद ने सर्वसम्मति से कृषि बिल पास किए हैं। मैं सभी किसानों की तरफ से मोदीजी से कहता हूं कि उनकी मांग न मानी जाए। हम दिल्ली नहीं जा सकते, लेकिन हम लोग समर्थन में है।

उन्होंने कहा कि भीड़ तंत्र, लोकतंत्र पर हावी नहीं हो सकता। वहां बैठे लोग काजू, किसमस, बादाम पिश्ता खा रहे हैं। ढाई करोड़ की गाड़ी में आते हैं। यह वास्तविक किसान नहीं हो सकते। दिल्ली के आंदोलन में विदेशों से पैसा आ रहा है। उसे किसान नहीं व्यापारी चला रहे हैं। मंडी टैक्स हमारे यहां 2 से हटाकर 0.5 प्रतिशत कर दिया है, जबकि पंजाब में 8.50 प्रतिशत लगता है। पंजाब के व्यापारी आंदोलन के पीछे हैं। बुंदेलखंड और मध्यप्रदेश के किसान सागर से कहते हैं कि हम 72 साल तक लुटते आए हैं, लेकिन अब नहीं। खेती में हमारे यहां कटाई, भगाई, सब होती थी, मोदीजी ने इसे ही संवैधानिक रूप दिया है। जो मुकरेगा, उसे जेल जाना पड़ेगा।

नए कानून से किसानों को आर्थिक आजादी मिली है, वे अपनी उपज का दाम स्वयं तय करेंगे : भूपेंद्र

सम्मेलन के संभागीय प्रभारी नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा देश में किसान ही ऐसा है, जिसकी फसल का मूल्य दूसरा अन्य तय करता है, ऐसा अन्य कोई उद्योग नहीं है। किसान जो चाहते थे, वह मोदीजी ने किया। किसानों को आर्थिक आजादी मिली है, इन कानूनों से।

मंडी में किसान ठगा सा रह जाता है। 100 दिन तो मंडियां बंद रहती हैं, ज्यादा आवक हो तो डाक नहीं होती। जैसे-तैसे डाक हो जाए तो तौल, दाने झाड़ने में चोरी होती है। हर जगह किसान लुटता है। केंद्र सरकार ने जब किसानों को स्वेच्छा से माल बेचने की स्वीकृति दे दी तो कांग्रेस को बुरा क्यों लग रहा है।

नए कानून में छूट है कि मंडी या बाहर जहां ज्यादा रेट मिले, वहां बेचो। इस आजादी का लाभ किसान को होगा, वे ऊंचे दामों पर फसलें बेच सकेंगे। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद, मंडी कुछ भी बंद नहीं होगा। सब यथावत ही रहेगा। उन्होंने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग का लाभ सागर के किसानों को समझाने छिंदवाड़ा के किसानों की सफलता की कहानी भी सुनाई।

दीप प्रज्जवलित करते हुए मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव
दीप प्रज्जवलित करते हुए मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव

इन्होंने भी रखी समर्थन में बात

सांसद राजबहादुर सिंह ने कहा दिल्ली में धरना दे रहे किसानों के बीच हमारे विरोधी दलों के लोगों ने शामिल होकर, उसे हाईजैक कर लिया है। वे किसानों को बरगला रहे हैं। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री वीरेंद्र कुमार खटीक ने कहा सरकार हर मोर्चे पर बात करने को तैयार है, लेकिन विपक्षी दल के लोग नहीं चाहते कि किसानों का भला हो।

मंत्री बृजेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने कहा यूपीए के समय इसी बिल को कांग्रेसी अमृत बता रहे थे, अब इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। वो किसानों का भला नहीं चाहते। प्रदेश महामंत्री हरिशंकर खटीक ने कहा कृषि सुधार से किसान आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनेंगे।

यह रहे मौजूद

विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन, प्रदीप लारिया, महेश राय, प्रद्युमन लोधी, धर्मेंद्र लोधी, प्रहलाद लोधी, पीएल तंतुवाय सहित सभी जिलों के पार्टी अध्यक्ष, रामकृष्ण कुसमरिया, ललिता यादव, जाहर सिंह, लक्ष्मण सिंह, डॉ. सुशील तिवारी, शैलेष केशरवानी, सुधीर यादव, संध्या भार्गव, इंदु चौधरी, प्रदीप राजौरिया सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

