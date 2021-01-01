पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • MLA Shailendra Jain Did Surprise Inspection Of Auditorium, Instructions To Complete Work By March

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन ने किया ऑडिटोरियम का औचक निरीक्षण, मार्च तक काम पूरा करने के निर्देश

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोतीनगर तिराहा पर 13 करोड रुपए की लागत से बन रहा है ऑडिटोरियम

सागर विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन ने मोतीनगर तिराहा पर 13 करोड रुपए की लागत से बन रहे ऑडिटोरियम का औचक निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद ठेकेदार के प्रतिनिधि से ऑडिटोरियम के कार्य की प्रगति की जानकारी ली और कार्य की गति को बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए।

ऑडिटोरियम में बाहरी एलिवेशन का कार्य लगभग पूर्णता की ओर है और अंदर सीलिंग का कार्य चल रहा है। इसके पूर्ण होते ही इंटरनल डेकोरेशन का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। जिसे मार्च माह तक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश विधायक ने दिए हैं। विधायक जैन ने बताया कि सागर शहर के लिए यह ऑडिटोरियम एक बहुत बड़ी सौगात सिद्ध होगा। लगभग 780 सीटर का यह ऑडिटोरियम सर्व सुविधा युक्त होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser