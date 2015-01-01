पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा पर सवाल:10 साल में 50 से ज्यादा लोग समां चुके हैं बीना नदी की चट्टानी खोह में

सागर2 घंटे पहले
उथला पानी देखकर नदी में उतरते ही हो रहे हादसे
  • राहतगढ़ में इतवारी टौरी निवासी परिवार के छह सदस्यों के नदी में डूबने पर उठे सुरक्षा पर सवाल
  • उथला पानी देखकर नदी में उतरते ही हो रहे हादसे

सागर से 40 किमी दूर बीना नदी पर राहतगढ़ वाटरफॉल जिले का प्रमुख पर्यटन स्थल है। बरसात के सीजन में यहां 50 फीट ऊपर से गिरने वाला झरना लोगों को आकर्षित करता है। लेकिन यहां थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही जानलेवा बन जाती है।

पिछले एक दशक में राहतगढ़ वाटरफॉल पर पिकनिक और सैर-सपाटे पर आने वालों में 50 से ज्यादा लोग जान गवा चुके है। बीना नदी चट्टानों से होकर बहती है। कहीं गहरी खोह हैं तो कहीं फिसलन वाली काई जमा है। राहतगढ़ वाटरफॉल के आसपास कई जगह ऊंची-नीची चट्टानों के कारण नदी का पानी रुका हुआ है। आसपास के किसान इसी पानी से खेती करते हैं।

इस बीच कुंडाें काे गहरा भी करके पानी राेका जाता रहा है। पहले से यहां चट्टानाें के बीच गहरी खाईनुमा हैं। जिसे खाेह भी कहा जाता है। मंगलवार को इतवारी टाैरी निवासी परिवार के लाेग जिस कुंड में उथला पानी जानकर नहाने उतरे थे। उसके तल में चट्टानों के बीच ऐसी गहरी खोह में फंसने से 4 जान चली गईं।

चट्‌टानों और बोर्ड पर चेतावनी लिखकर भूला वन विभाग

राहतगढ़ वाटरफाल में नहाने और कई बार सेल्फी के फेर में लाेग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं। 2019 में शहर के 6 युवक पानी में बह गए थे। इनमें से एक की माैत हाे गई थी। तीन महीने पहले गंजबासाैदा से पिकनिक मनाने आए दाे युवक डूब गए थे। वन विभाग ने यहां लगातार हादसाें के बाद मेनगेट से एंट्रि बंद कर दी थी। इस बार लाॅकडाउन में भी यहां आवाजाही बंद रही।

यहां तीन जिलाें से आते हैं लाेग

राहतगढ़ वाटरफाल सागर-रायसेन-भाेपाल मार्ग पर है। यहां सागर के अलावा रायसेन व विदिशा जिले से लाेग पिकनिक मनाने के लिए आते हैं। कई बार दूसरे रास्ताें से लाेग पिकनिक मनाने के लिए यहां चले आते हैं और जाेखिम उठाकर नहाने के दाैरान हादसे का शिकार हाे रहे हैं।

पिछले 10 सालाें में औसतन एक साल में 4 से 5 माैतें हुई हैं। एडिशनल एसपी विक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि राहतगढ़ वाटरफाल के आसपास हर साल हादसे हाे रहे हैं। यहां प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में भी लाेग प्रवेश कर जाते हैं। वन विभाग के अफसराें के साथ सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करेंगे।

