सुरखी विधानसभा:कमलनाथ की खुली चुनौती; कहा- शिवराज जी ! चैलेंज है मेरा, मंच पर आइए, बहस करिए

सागरएक घंटा पहले
कमलनाथ के भाषण के दौरान सभा पंडाल से जय-जय सियाराम के नारे लगते रहे
  • प्रचार की आखिरी जंग में 15 साल बनाम 15 महीने हुआ चुनाव, बयानों से चुनौती
  • नाथ ने कहा... हमारी सरकार होती तो अब तक सभी किसानों का कर्ज माफ हो जाता

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को चुनावी सभाओं में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को बहस की सीधी चुनौती दे दी। सुरखी विधानसभा के बिलहरा में उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार होती तो अब तक सभी किसानों का दो लाख रुपए तक का कर्ज माफ हो गया होता।

शिवराजजी तो सिर्फ घोषणाएं करते हैं। अब तक 15 हजार घोषणाएं कर चुके हैं। शिवराजजी, आपको मेरा चैलेंज है, मेरे साथ मंच पर आइए। आपकी 15 साल और 7 माह की सरकार के काम जनता को बताइए। मैं भी अपने 15 माह के कार्यकाल का आपको हिसाब देता हूं।

कमलनाथ के भाषण के दौरान सभा पंडाल से जय-जय सियाराम के नारे लगते रहे। सांची विधानसभा के गैरतगंज में कमलनाथ ने कहा- शिवराजजी कलाकार तो बहुत अच्छे हैं। कभी मंच पर लेट जाएंगे, कभी घुटने टेक देंगे, आपने देखा ना? कहेंगे- जनता मेरी भगवान है। शिवराजजी, जनता आपकी भगवान नहीं है, ये माफिया आपका भगवान है। आप तो सलमान-शाहरुख को भी नीचा दिखा देंगे। मुंबई चले जाइए, मध्यप्रदेश का नाम रोशन कीजिए।

