बर्ड सर्वे:नाैरादेही पहुंची 40 लाेगाें की टीम कर रही पक्षियाें की गिनती

सागरएक घंटा पहले
रहली | नौरादेही वन्य प्राणी अभयारण्य में पक्षी गणना शुरू।
रहली | नौरादेही वन्य प्राणी अभयारण्य में पक्षी गणना शुरू।

क्षेत्रफल के हिसाब से प्रदेश की सबसे बड़ी सेंचुरी नाैरादेही में शुक्रवार से बर्ड सर्वे शुरू हाे गया है। देशभर से 40 वाॅलेंटियर यहां पहुंचे हैं। ये सभी 31 जनवरी तक नाैरादेही अभयारण्य के अलग-अलग इलाकाें में जाकर पक्षियाें की गणना करेंगे और प्रजाति की भी पहचान कर रिपाेर्ट तैयार करेंगे।

पहले दिन सर्वे की शुरुआत हुई। इस दाैरान वन विभाग के अफसराें ने वाॅलेंटियराें से चर्चा की। हर साल अभयारण्य में बर्ड सर्वे हाेता है। पिछले साल फरवरी में सर्वे हुआ था। बर्ड सर्वे करने सागर, दमाेह, छतरपुर के अलावा भोपाल, बिलासपुर, इंदौर, जबलपुर, मैसूर, रायपुर आदि शहराें से लाेग आए हैं। ये अब तीन दिन तक जंगल में ही कैंप लगाकर रुकेंगे। बर्ड की लिस्टिंग करेंगे और फोटोग्राफ लेंगे। नाैरादेही डीएफओ राखी नंदा ने बताया कि पिछले साल 15 से 17 फरवरी तक बर्ड सर्वे हुआ था। इसमें 162 प्रजाति के पक्षी मिले थे। इस बार संख्या बढ़ सकती है। एसडीओ नाैरादेही सेवाराम मलिक बर्ड सर्वे करने आई टीम काे सहयाेग करेंगे।

