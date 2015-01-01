पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनसीसी दिवस:एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने दान किया 15 यूनिट रक्त, सड़क पर झाड़ू लगाकर दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

सागर
आईटीआई एनसीसी कार्यक्रम में स्वच्छता का संदेश देते कैडेट्स

खुरई रोड स्थित शासकीय आईटीआई में शनिवार को एनसीसी दिवस के मौके पर 15 कैडेट्स ने रक्तदान कर 15 यूनिट खून दान किया। इस दौरान सड़क पर झाड़ू लगाकर कैडेट्स ने लोगों को स्वच्छता रखने और साफ-सफाई से रहने का संदेश दिया।

एनसीसी ऑफिसर परमानंद सेन ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम 33 एमपी बटालियन के तत्वावधान में आयोजित किया गया था। शिविर में एनसीसी कैडेट्स द्वारा दान किए गए 15 यूनिट रक्त को भाग्योदय तीर्थ हॉस्पिटल के ब्लड बैंक में जमा कराया गया है।

कार्यक्रम में आईटीआई के महिला छात्रावास में मुख्य अतिथि ब्रिगेडियर एसएस बख्शी ग्रुप कमांडर द्वारा पौधरोपण कर पर्यावरण बचाने की अपील की गई। इसके अलावा अशोका गार्डन कॉलोनी के सामने वाली सड़क एवं भाग्योदय तीर्थ हॉस्पिटल के पीछे के हिस्से में एनसीसी कैडेट्स द्वारा स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत साफ-सफाई की गई। कार्यक्रम में चार कैडेट्स ने पौधरोपण, संविधान एवं जल संरक्षण पर व्याख्यान दिए।

कार्यक्रम में पीडी गौर संयुक्त संचालक औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थाएं, कर्नल डीएम थोंगे सीईओ 33 एमपी बटालियन एनसीसी, कर्नल कृष्णा डिप्टी ग्रुप कमांडर एंड चीफ, कर्नल आरजे राव, एसएम सूबेदार जसवीर सिंह, समाजसेवी अहलूवालिया, आईटीआई प्राचार्य अशोक डागौर, रमन दुबे प्रशिक्षण अधीक्षक, दीपक बोहरे, सुनील सेन प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी एवं एनसीसी कैडेट उपस्थित थे।

