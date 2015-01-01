पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Neutral Control Device Was Causing Power Theft, Made 13 Cases, Disconnected Connections Of 91

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वसूली अभियान:न्यूट्रल कंट्रोल डिवाइस से हो रही थी बिजली चोरी, 13 केस बनाए, 91 के काटे कनेक्शन

सागर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों ने न्यूट्रल कंट्रोल डिवाइस जब्त की है। इसकी मदद से मीटर की रीडिंग जीरो दिखाई जाती थी।
  • 5 दिन में बिल जमा न करने वाले 321 बकायादारों के कटे कनेक्शन

बिजली कंपनी की पांच टीमों ने गुरुवार को शहर भर में बिजली चोरी के 13 केस बनाए। इसके साथ ही बिल न जमा करने वाले 91 बकायादारों के कनेक्शन भी काटे। राजस्व वसूली के लिए चल रहे अभियान में अब तक 321 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे जा चुके हैं। जांच के दौरान टीमों ने शहर के श्रीरामनगर में एक कंज्यूमर के घर से न्यूट्रल कंट्रोल डिवाइस भी जब्त की है। इसकी मदद से बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी। सहायक अभियंता शुभम् त्यागी ने बताया कि इस डिवाइस की वजह लाइट जलने के बाद भी मीटर में रीडिंग शून्य दिखा रही थी।

सहायक अभियंता आयुषी जैन और कनिष्ठ अभियंता शैलेन्द्र चौबे की टीम ने भी शहर के मोमिनपुरा, सदर और कटरा क्षेत्र में चोरी के प्रकरण पकड़कर केस बनाए। साथ ही, शहर के धर्मश्री, शनिचरी, मकरोनिया, सिविल लाइन और पुरब्याऊ टौरी क्षेत्र में बिजली का बिल जमा न करने वाले 91 बकायादारों के कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई की गई। कार्यपालन अभियंता एसके सिन्हा ने सभी टीमों को वसूली के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके तहत पिछले एक सप्ताह से अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें