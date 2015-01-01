पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला अस्पताल में बड़ी लापरबाही:गर्भ में नवजात की मौत, जहर फैलने से मां ने भी दम तोड़ा ,इलाज के अभाव में चली गई जान

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में दो दिन से भर्ती थी

जिला अस्पताल में दो दिनों से सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए भर्ती महिला की नवजात सहित इलाज के अभाव में मौत हो गई। गर्भवती की मौत के बाद परिजन विरोध शुरू न कर दें इसके पहले अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने उसके शव को देर रात ही प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस के माध्यम से राजनगर पहुंचा दिया। वहीं सिविल सर्जन ने उसकी मौत का कारण नवजात की मौत के बाद महिला के शरीर में जहर फैलना बताया है।

गर्भवती महिलाओं का सुरक्षित प्रसव हो और जच्चा-बच्चा सुरक्षित रहे इसके लिए प्रदेश शासन महिला एवं बाल विकास एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रकार की योजनाएं चला रही है। वहीं जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा इन महिलाओं के इलाज में लापरवाही करने से आए दिन गर्भवती के साथ नवजात की मौत हो रही है।

राजनगर के छिद्दीं अनुरागी ने अपनी 25 वर्षीय पत्नी मुन्नी अनुरागी को पहला सुरक्षित प्रसव कराने के लिए 1 नवंबर की शाम इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। दो दिनों तक इस गर्भवती को किसी महिला डॉक्टर ठीक ने इलाज नहीं दिया।

इस कारण मंगलवार की देर रात महिला के पेट में पल रहे नवजात सहित उसकी मौत हो गई। महिला की मौत के बाद उसके एक रिश्तेदार विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इस महिला के पति और सास को बुधवार की सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम होने की बात कर डरा दिया और शव को प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस के माध्यम से राजनगर पहुंचा दिया।

देर रात शव को प्राइवेट वाहन से भिजवाया घर

प्रबंधन ने नहीं करवाया शव का पीएम

जब भी किसी गर्भवती महिला की नवजात सहित इलाज के दौरान मौत होती है तो जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन इसकी सूचना अस्पताल चौकी को देता हैं और उसके शव का पीएम कराता है। पर राजनगर की इस गर्भवती की मौत के बाद ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने न तो पुलिस को लिखित सूचना दी और न ही शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। जब मृतिका के शव का पीएम ही नहीं हुआ तो उसकी मौत का कारण स्पष्ट रूप से सामने नहीं आ पाएगा।

सीधी बात - डॉ लखन तिवारी, सिविल सर्जन जिला अस्पताल

मृत नवजात का जहर महिला के शरीर में फैलने से हुई मौत राजनगर की गर्भवती

महिला की इलाज के मौत हो गई है, आप को जानकारी है?

हां गर्भवती महिला की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है। इस महिला के पेट में पल रहे नवजात की अस्पताल पहुंचने के पहले ही मौत हो चुकी थी। इस कारण उसके पूरे शरीर में जहर फैल जाने से मौत हुई है।

परिजनों को आरोप है कि ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने मरीज को समय पर इलाज नहीं दिया?

नहीं ऐसा नहीं है, जब मरीज की हालत गंभीर हुई उस दौरान मैं स्वयं वहां पर मौजूद था। मरीज को डॉ लता चौरसिया ने इलाज देने के साथ ही काफी समय तक कवर होने के लिए इंतजार किया। पर महिला के शरीर में अधिक जहर फैल जाने के कारण उसे बचाया नहीं जा सका।

जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत के बाद पुलिस को सूचना देकर पीएम नहीं क्यो नहीं कराया?

गर्भवती की मौत पुलिस केस नहीं, इसलिए शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं कराया। यदि प्रसूता की मौत के बाद परिजन विरोध करते हैं तो प्रबंधन पुलिस को सूचना देकर पीएम कराता।

