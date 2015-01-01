पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात का तापमान 1.8 डिग्री उछलकर 15.6 डिग्री पहुंचा, लेकिन ठंड बढ़ी

सागर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस का असर अब कमजोर पड़ गया है। इससे बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री पर स्थिर हो गया। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान में 1.8 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है।

हालांकि दिन के वक्त सर्दी का एहसास बरकरार है। जबकि रात में पहले की अपेक्षा सर्दी कम हुई हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम था। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य रहा। इससे एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.0 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 13.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

