शहर में छाया कोहरा:बारिश से 24 घंटे में 3 डिग्री गिरा रात का पारा, ठंड बढ़ी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
आसमान साफ होने के बाद छाएगा कोहरा, और बढ़ेगी ठंडक
  • 14 दिसंबर तक ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम, आसमान साफ होने के बाद छाएगा कोहरा, और बढ़ेगी ठंडक

हिमालय पर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और कश्मीर में बर्फबारी शुरू होने का असर शहर के मौसम पर नजर आने लगा है। बीते 48 घंटे से हो रही हल्की बारिश और आसमान पर बादलों के छाए रहने से 24 घंटे के दौरान रात का तापमान 3.2 डिग्री लुढ़क गया है।

हालांकि अभी यह सामान्य से अधिक है। लेकिन आने वाले 3 दिन में इसके 9 डिग्री और इससे भी नीचे जाने की संभावना है। शनिवार को दिन भर रुक-रुककर बौछारें पड़ती रहीं। आने वाले दिनों में दिन और रात के तापमान में और गिरावट आने की संभावना है।

अगले तीन दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा शहर का मौसम

डॉ हरिसिंह गौर केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के भूगोलवेत्ता प्रोफेसर आरपी मिश्रा के अनुसार हिमालय पर पहले से ही मौजूद पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण वहां बर्फबारी हो रही है। इसके अलावा एक और विक्षोभ हरियाणा की ओर से यहां से गुजर रहा है। इसके प्रभाव के कारण अगले 3 दिन मौसम ऐसा ही बना रहेगा। उत्तर दिशा की ओर से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण शहर के तापमान में अगले 4 दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री या इससे भी नीचे गिरने की संभावना है।

वर्तमान में रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री से ऊपर चला गया है। इसकी वजह बादलों के कारण तापमान का विकिरण नहीं हो पाना है। यानी जमीन की गर्मी ऊपर नहीं जा पाई और वायुमंडल की ठंडक जमीन पर नहीं आ पाई। इस कारण रात का तापमान ज्यादा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

