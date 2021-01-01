पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर लाइव:बच्चों में कोरोना के लक्षण नहीं, सामान्य पर्ची पर ही रिपोर्ट काफी, लेकिन 100 रुपए वसूल थमा रहे फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट

राेहतक2 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में बनवाया मेडिकल फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट व रसीद दिखाते एक छात्रा। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविल अस्पताल में बनवाया मेडिकल फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट व रसीद दिखाते एक छात्रा।
  • स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा विभाग में तालमेल की कमी
  • छठी से 8वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों से अस्पताल में लूट
  • सिविल सर्जन का तर्क: मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट की ही फीस ले रहे, शिक्षा विभाग स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन दे

लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद स्कूलों में लौटी रौनक पर दो विभागों शिक्षा विभाग और स्वास्थ्य विभाग में तालमेल की कमी भारी पड़ रही है। विद्यार्थियों को कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच की रिपोर्ट जरूरी है। लेकिन सिविल अस्पताल में विद्यार्थियों से 100 रुपए की वसूली कर उन्हें मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया जा रहा है। सिविल अस्पताल की कैंटिन पर मेडिकल फॉर्मेट की फोटोस्टेट कॉपी भी 10 से 15 रुपए में बिक रही है।

115 रुपए तक की ये वसूली उस मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट की एवज में हो रही है जो स्कूल प्रवेश के लिए जरूरी ही नहीं है। लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग और स्वास्थ्य विभाग में तालमेल की कमी के चलते अभिभावकों की पिछले कुछ दिन से लगातार जेब कट रही है। विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि विद्यार्थी को सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच की रिपोर्ट ही प्रस्तुत करनी है।

ये रिपोर्ट किसी भी सिविल अस्पताल, सीएचसी, पीएचसी और चिकित्सक से निशुल्क या फिर 5 रुपए के सामान्य परामर्श पर्ची पर प्राप्त की जा सकती है। लेकिन सिविल अस्पताल में पिछले कुछ दिन से इस सामान्य जांच की बजाए विद्यार्थियों को मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी किए जा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि उनके पास अभी शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से ऐसी कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं मिली है कि विद्यार्थियों को मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी करने हैं या फिर सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच रिपोर्ट।

सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच रिपोर्ट की कोई फीस नहीं लगती। विद्यार्थी मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट मांग रहे हैं तो उन्हें वो फीस चुकानी पड़ रही है। अब मामले में शिक्षा विभाग का कहना है कि वो मामले में सिविल सर्जन से बात कर जल्द ही इस बारे में सारी स्थिति स्पष्ट करेंगे।

स्टूडेंट्स बोले- टीचर्स ने फ्री रिपोर्ट बनने के बारे में बताया था, हमें चुकाने पड़े पैसे

दैनिक भास्कर ने मामले की वास्तविकता जानने के लिए सिविल अस्पताल का दौरा किया। बात सच निकली। मंगलवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे कच्चा बेरी रोड के राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, सुखपुरा चौक के राजकीय हाईस्कूल और ककराना के सरकारी स्कूल के विद्यार्थी मौजूद थे। अस्पताल परिसर की कैंटीन पर मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट के फाॅर्मेट की फोटो कॉपी 10 से 15 रुपए में इन विद्यार्थियों को बेची जा रही थी। विद्यार्थी राहुल, सज्जन, आनंद, अंकित आदि ने बताया कि टीचरों ने उन्हें निशुल्क रिपोर्ट के बारे में बताया था। लेकिन यहां उनसे सर्टिफिकेट के एवज में 100 रुपए फीस ली गई। विद्यार्थियों के पास इसकी रसीद भी थी।

जरूरत... कोविड-19 के लक्षण की रिपोर्ट, विभाग थमा रहा सर्टिफिकेट जिसमें नेत्र जांच, हाइट तक बता रहे

स्कूल में विद्यार्थी के प्रवेश को लेकर एसओपी जारी की गई है। इसमें कोरोना संक्रमण के लक्षणों से संबंधित चिकित्सक की सामान्य स्क्रीनिंग रिपोर्ट ही चाहिए। लेकिन 100 रुपए की वसूली कर विद्यार्थियों को जो मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी किए जा रहे हैं उसमें कोविड-19 टेस्ट या संक्रमण से संबंधित किसी प्रकार की रिपोर्ट नहीं है। अलबता छात्र की हाईट, आंखों की रोशनी के बारे में टिप्पणी जरूर दर्ज की गई हैं।

आज सिविल सर्जन से बात करेंगे

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी के अनुसार प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को कोविड से संबंधित मेडिकल रिपोर्ट, पेरेंट्स से अनुमति पत्र लेकर और चेहरे पर मास्क लगाकर स्कूल में आना अनिवार्य किया गया है। अस्पताल में मेडिकल रिपोर्ट बनाने को लेकर फीस लिए जाने का प्रकरण संज्ञान में नहीं है। बुधवार को सिविल सर्जन से बात करके निशुल्क रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराने के बारे में बात की जाएगी। -सुनीता पवार, डीईईओ, रोहतक

रजिस्ट्रेशन पर मिलेगी रिपोर्ट

नियमानुसार मेडिकल फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट पाने के लिए 100 रुपए की फीस निर्धारित है। दूसरा विकल्प यह है कि विद्यार्थी 5 रुपए में रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड बनवाकर उस पर डॉक्टर से कोविड स्क्रीनिंग कराकर कोई लक्षण न होने की रिपोर्ट लिखवा सकते हैं। डीईईओ स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन के लिए पत्र लिखकर अवगत कराएं, उसी प्रकार स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी जाएगी। -डॉ. अनिल बिरला, सिविल सर्जन, रोहतक

मुद्दा कमिश्नर के समक्ष रखेंगे

गलती चाहे स्वास्थ्य विभाग या फिर शिक्षा विभाग की हो। विद्यार्थी से 115 रुपए में मेडिकल फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट उपलब्ध कराना लूट है। बुधवार को कमिश्नर के साथ होने वाली मीटिंग में इस मुद्दे को उठाया जाएगा। पूरा प्रयास रहेगा कि जिले के 14,500 विद्यार्थियों की जेब पर आर्थिक बोझ न पड़े। -यशवंत मलिक, जिला प्रधान, अभिभावक संघ, रोहतक।

