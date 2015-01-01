पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:200 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे, मेजबान बोले- 400 मेहमान बुलाए, किसे मना करें?

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला प्रशासन का फैसला- सागर शहर में रात 10 बजे के बाद कर्फ्यू लागू नहीं किया जाएगा

शादी समारोह में 200 से अधिक व्यक्ति शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। मास्क न पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी और बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन अनिवार्य होगा। यह निर्णय सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में आयोजित हुई आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में लिए गए।

इन फैसलों का असर देवउठनी ग्यारस 25 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली शादियों पर पड़ सकता है। जिन घरों में शादी है वे मुश्किल में हैं, लेकिन गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक मेहमानों की संख्या में बदलाव कर रहे हैं। हालांकि उनके सामने बड़ी समस्या खड़ी हो गई, जिनकी पत्रिकाएं बंट गई।

किसी ने शादी में 400 से अधिक लोगों को आमंत्रित कर लिया है तो किसी ने 600 से ज्यादा पत्रिकाएं बांट दीं। ऐसे में अब किसे आने से मना करें यह समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। 16 दिन में शहर में हैं 800 से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि सागर में रात 10 बजे के बाद कर्फ्यू वाला नियम लागू नहीं होगा। समिति के इस फैसले पर लोगों ने यह सवाल जरूर उठाया है कि चुनाव के वक्त भी शासन को ऐसी सख्ती करना चाहिए थी।

जुलूस, रैली, धरना भी प्रतिबंधित

  • होटल, रेस्टोरेंट आदि में आवाजाही पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं।
  • कोचिंग सेंटर में अभिभावकों की अनुमति लेकर पढ़ने जा सकेंगे विद्यार्थी।
  • शादी समारोह के लिए संबंधित थाने और सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट कार्यालय में केवल सूचना ही देना होगी।
  • स्कूल व कॉलेज में फिलहाल अध्ययापन कार्य बंद रहेंगे।
  • जूलूस, रैली, मेले व धरना प्रदर्शन का आयोजन प्रतिबंधित है।
  • मास्क न लगाने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई होगी।

छपे थे कार्ड, नवंबर में पर्ची चिपकाकर बांटे
गोपालंगज निवासी आरके दुबे ने बताया कि उनकी बेटी की शादी अप्रैल में होना थी। कार्ड भी छप चुके थे। लेकिन कोविड के चलते शादी की तारीख बढ़ाकर 25 नवंबर कर दी। शादी के लिए 200 कार्ड ही बांटे हैं, लेकिन अब समस्या यह है कि किसे शादी में आने से मना करें। प्रशासन की सख्ती अच्छी है, लेकिन चुनाव के वक्त इतनी जागरूकता क्यों नहीं दिखाई।

कार्ड नहीं छपवाए, फोन पर दे रहे हैं आमंत्रण
इतवारी टौरी निवासी माधव कटारे ने बताया कि घर में भतीजे की शादी है। कोविड को ध्यान में रखते हुए हमने पहले ही कार्ड नहीं छपवाए, सिर्फ फोन पर आमंत्रण दे रहे हैं। घर में पहले जहां शादी में 5 हजार से कम लोग नहीं आते थे। इस बार सिर्फ 200 मेहमान ही बुलाए हैं। कई लोगों को आमंत्रण नहीं मिलने का बुरा भी लगेगा, लेकिन क्या करें गाइडलाइन का पालन करना भी जरूरी है।

मैरिज गार्डन की क्षमता के हिसाब से तय होना थी संख्या
सागर कैटरिंग एसोसिएशन के संरक्षक अखिलेश मोनी केशरवानी का कहना है कि समिति का निर्णय सही है। लेकिन शहर में कई मैरिज गार्डन क्षमता में काफी छोटे हैं। ऐसे में यदि वहां भी 200 लोग पहुंचेंगे तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कैसे होगा। वहीं कई गार्डन 500 लोगों में भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन कर सकते हैं। इसलिए गार्डन की क्षमता के हिसाब से अनुमति देना थी।

कोविड आईसीयू शुरू न करने पर सीएस को फटकार
जिला अस्पताल के कोविड आईसीयू को शुरू करने में हो रही लेटलतीफी का मामला दैनिक भास्कर में उजागर होने के बाद कलेक्टर ने सोमवार को आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में सिविल सर्जन को फटकार लगाई। कलेक्टर ने जब सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एमपी गायकवाड़ से आईसीयू शुरू न होने का कारण पूछा तो उन्होंने बजट की कमी होना बताया। इस बात पर कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि यदि बजट की कमी थी तो मुझसे बात क्यों नहीं की। आईसीयू को जल्द से जल्द शुरू किया जाए। इसके अलावा कलेक्टर ने होम आईसोलेशन, बीएमसी में भर्ती मरीजों और कोविड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर के कार्यों की समीक्षा की।

रैपिड टेस्ट कराकर शव सौंपने का निर्णय
बैठक में विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन ने बीएमसी में मृत्यु के बाद परिजनों को शव सौंपने या न सौंपने के निर्णय में लेटलतीफी होने का मामला उठाया। जिसके बाद कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट कर शव के संबंध में निर्णय लेने के निर्देश बीएमसी प्रबंधन को दिए।

