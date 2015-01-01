पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौर जयंती की तैयारियां पूरीं:शोभायात्रा में 200 लोग ही जुट सकेंगे, विवि का मुख्य समारोह ऑनलाइन होगा

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गाैर जयंती की तैयारियाें के चलते विश्वविद्यालय में की गई आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा
  • विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में की गई साज-सज्जा

सागर विवि के संस्थापक डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की 150 वीं जयंती 26 नवंबर को धूमधाम से मनाई जाएगी। तीन बत्ती से विवि परिसर तक गौर जयंती की परंपरागत शोभायात्रा निकलेगी। इसमें 50 से अधिक संगठनों के लोग शामिल होंगे। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए शासन द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार अधिकतम 200 लोग ही इसमें शामिल हो सकते हैं।

लिहाजा विभिन्न संगठनों के मुखिया, जनप्रतिनिधि, विवि परिवार के सदस्य और कुछ गणमान्य लोग ही इसमें शामिल होंगे। कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी और पुलिस के जवान भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

इसके लिए पहली बार 3 कार्यपालिक मजिस्ट्रेट भी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा शोभायात्रा के लिए नियुक्त किए गए हैं। प्रभारी कुलसचिव संतोष सोहगौरा ने बताया कि तीन बत्ती, गौर अध्ध्यन केंद्र, शनीचरी स्थित गौर जन्मस्थली और प्रतीकात्मक शोभायात्रा के अलावा अन्य सभी कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन होंगे।

मुख्य समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि यूजीसी के चेयरमैन प्रो. डीपी सिंह होंगे। विवि के मीडिया अधिकारी प्रो. दिवाकर सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि शोभायात्रा के लिए हमें जिला प्रशासन से सिर्फ 10 लोगों के शामिल होने की ही स्वीकृति मिली है।

उधर विहिप के जिलाध्यक्ष अजय दुबे ने बताया कि हमने करीब एक हजार मास्क की व्यवस्था की है। ताकि कोई भी बिना मास्क के किसी भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल न हो।

सिविल लाइन में होगा आर्केस्ट्रा कार्यक्रम

ऑरेकल इवेंट मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप एवं भगत सिंह युवा शक्ति संगठन सागर द्वारा सिविल लाइन स्थित गौर चौराहे पर डॉ. गौर संगीत संध्याऑर्केस्ट्रा का कार्यक्रम 26 नवंबर को शाम 6.30 बजे से होगा। मुख्य अतिथि संगीत श्रोता समाज के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक कुमार तिवारी होंगे। अध्यक्षता रामकुमार पचौरी करेंगे।

बीएचयू गौर परिवार द्वारा ऑनलाइन परिचर्चा होगी

बीएचयू गौर परिवार द्वारा गौर जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में ऑनलाइन परिचर्चा होगी। मुख्य अतिथि राजा राममोहन राय लाइब्रेरी फाउंडेशन संस्कृति मंत्रालय के महानिदेशक प्रो. एपी सिंह होंगे। विषय प्रवर्तन प्रो. धर्मेंद्र मिश्र करेंगे। अध्यक्षता आईआईटी बीएचयू के प्रो. सुशांत श्रीवास्तव करेंगे।

यह रहेगा शेड्यूल
सुबह 8 बजे तीन बत्ती स्थित गौर प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित होगी।

सुबह 8.30 बजे गौर प्रतिमा तीनबत्ती से शोभायात्रा शुरू होगी। जो कि गौर अध्ययन केंद्र कटरा, भीतर बाजार, परकोटा, शनीचरी, बस स्टैंड, गोपालगंज होते हुए सुबह 9.30 बजे पहुंचेगी। इसके बाद 12.20 तक सभी कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन होंगे।

इन संगठन, संघ और संस्थान के लोग होंगे शामिल ऑरेकल इवेंट मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप, स्वर संगम, प्रीत, श्यामलम, श्रीराम सेवा समिति, पाठक मंच, भगत सिंह युवा शक्ति संगठन, संगीत श्रोता समाज, सर्व दलीय नागरिक संघर्ष मोर्चा, विहिप, बजरंग दल, अभाविप, एनएसयूआई, गौर यूथ फोरम, सपा छात्र सभा, भाजपा, कांग्रेस, बसपा, सपा, इंक मीडिया इंस्टीट्यूट, सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज संगठन, यादव महासभा, जैन महापंचायत, स्वर्णकार समाज, केशरवानी वैश्य महासभा, कैट, दयोदय गौ सेवा संघ, प्रखर, गौर सेवा संघ, छात्र अधिष्ठाता कल्याण संघ, बड़ा बाजार छात्र संघ, विधि छात्र परिषद, विचार, देव सर्वोदय समिति, मकरोनिया छात्र संघ, शिवसेना, विवि कर्मचारी संघ, जेजे इंस्टीट्यूट, स्वामी विवेकानंद विवि, गौर युवा मंच सदर, गौरक्षा संगठन, उत्सव सेवा समिति, नरेंद्र मोदी आर्मी, जिला अधिवक्ता संघ, मध्यप्रदेश हिंदी साहित्य सम्मेलन, प्रगति शील लेखक संघ, बुंदेलखंड हिंदी साहित्य संस्कृति विकास मंच, हिंदी उर्दू मजलिस सागर, हिंदी उर्दू साहित्यकार मंच, तुलसी साहित्य अकादमी सागर, आर्ष परिषद सागर आदि।

