नया आदेश:मेडिकल काॅलेज में छुट्टी वाले दिन भी चलेगी ओपीडी‌, रविवार सहित अवकाश के दिन भी ओपीडी संचालित हाेगी

सागर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सागर सहित प्रदेश के सरकारी मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में अब रविवार सहित अवकाश के दिन भी ओपीडी संचालित हाेगी और विभागाें के डाॅक्टर यहां बैठकर मरीजाें का परीक्षण कर उपचार देंगे।

इसके अलावा मेडिकल काॅलेजाें की ओपीडी का समय भी बदला जा रहा है। अब सुबह 8 बजे से दाेपहर 2 बजे डाॅक्टर ओपीडी में माैजूद रहेंगे। यदि मरीज ज्यादा हैं ताे ओपीडी में अंतिम मरीज काे देखने के बाद ही उठेंगे। इस संबंध में चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग ने नया आदेश जारी किया है।

जल्द ही नए आइम टेबल के अनुसार अस्पताल व ओपीडी का समय बदला जाएगा। मप्र चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के उप सचिव साेमेश मिश्र ने एक आदेश विभागीय आयुक्त सहित प्रदेश के सभी मेडिकल काॅलेजाें काे भेजा गया है। इसमें काॅलेजाें से संबंधित अस्पतालाें के कार्यालयीन समय में परिवर्तन किया गया है।

इसमें प्री और पैरा क्लीनिक के लिए सुबह 8 बजे शाम 4 बजे तक रहेगा। इसमें दाेपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक लंच का समय रहेगा। वहीं अस्पताल में क्लीनिकल कार्यालय समय सुबह 8 बजे से दाेपहर 3 बजे तक हाेगा। शाम काे 6 से 7 बजे तक कंसल्टेंट शाम का अस्पताल में राउंड लेंगे।

सबसे अहम और मरीजाें से जुड़े मामले जिसमें अस्पताल में विभागाें की ओपीडी का समय सुबह 8 बजे से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक का दिया गया है। इसमें यह सख्ती से कहा गया है कि ओपीडी में यदि मरीज ज्यादा है ताे अंतिम मरीज काे देखने के बाद ही ओपीडी से जाएंगे।

शासन ने मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में सबसे खास और महत्वपूर्ण आदेशा जारी किया है। इसमें अब रविवार सहित किसी भी अवकाश के दिन ओपीडी बंद नहीं रहेगी।

जानें बिलहरा का कौन-सा वार्ड किस वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित
अनुसूचित जाति-15,13

अनुसूचित जाति (महिला)-5, 6

अनुसूचित जनजाति-1

अनुसूचित जनजाति (महिला)-13

पिछड़ा वर्ग - 9, 4 {पिछड़ा वर्ग (महिला)- 12, 14 {सामान्य वर्ग - 7, 8 {सामान्य वर्ग(महिला)- 2, 10, 11, 3

