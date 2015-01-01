पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:आयुष डॉक्टरों से एलोपैथी इलाज कराने के फैसले का विरोध तेज

सागर21 मिनट पहले
  • आईएमए के 350 डॉक्टरों ने नहीं किया इलाज

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद में शल्य (जनरल सर्जरी) और शालाक्य (ईएनटी) के पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट डॉक्टर्स को 58 शल्य क्रियाएं करने की कानूनी इजाजत दिए जाने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के 350 डॉक्टरों ने चिकित्सा सेवाएं बंद रखी। निजी क्लीनिक और अस्पताल में ओपीडी नहीं चलाई गई। हालांकि इस दौरान गंभीर मरीजों को इलाज दिया गया। लिहाजा हालात गंभीर नहीं बने। सभी डॉक्टर बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में एकत्र हुए और सरकार द्वारा लाए जा रहे गजट का विरोध किया। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. एसएस खन्ना ने कहा कि सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक आईएमए के डॉक्टरों ने सेवाएं नहीं दी। आंदोलन सफल रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि आईएमए आयुर्वेद पद्धति का विरोध नहीं करता।

यदि आयुष डॉक्टर आयुर्वेद पद्धति से कोई भी इलाज करते हैं तो वह स्वागत योग्य है। लेकिन एलोपैथिक पद्धति से इलाज करने पर जनजीवन को जान के गंभीर खतरों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि आयुर्वेद शिक्षा पद्धति एलोपैथी की शिक्षा पद्धति से काफी अलग है। इसके सिद्धांत और ऑपरेशन के पहले तथा बाद में दिए जाने वाले उपचार के तरीके भी बेहद अलग हैं। ऐसे में दोनों पैथी के चिकित्सकों का साथ साथ काम करना भी संभव नहीं है।

