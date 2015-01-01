पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी:पेन एरिया सिटी के परेड मंदिर, कबुलापुल और मकरोनिया चौराहों का होगा डेवलपमेंट

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटिड ऑफिस में हुई बैठक में चर्चा करते अफसर
  • बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की बैठक में कई प्रोजेक्ट पर सहमति

स्मार्ट सिटी ऑफिस में बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की 17वीं बैठक कलेक्टर व अध्यक्ष दीपक सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा सागर शहर में विकसित की जाने वाली परियोजनाओं से जुड़ी डीपीआर और आरएफपी की समीक्षा करते हुए सैद्धांतिक स्वीकृति दी गई।

कोरोना के चलते कुछ डायरेक्टर्स वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से बैठक में शामिल हुए। बैठक में मकरोनिया नगर परिषद और कैंट बोर्ड क्षेत्र को स्मार्ट सिटी के पेन सिटी एरिया में शामिल कर आईटीएमएस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर निर्णय लिया गया।

यहां तीन नए चौराहों परेड मंदिर जंक्शन, कबुलापुल जंक्शन और मकरोनिया जंक्शन का अतिक्रमण हटा कर सुंदर बनाया जाएगा। उधर, शहर की तंग गलियों को देखते हुए यहां एक एडवांस स्मार्ट फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम की सैद्धांतिक स्वीकृति दी गई। इसके तहत फायर फाइटिंग बाइक, फोम और वाटर वेस्ड फायर फाइटिंग गाडिय़ां की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

लोक कलाओं को देंगे बढ़ावा

आर्ट एंड कल्चर सेंटर तैयार करने की सैद्धांतिक स्वीकृति दी गई है। इसको लेकर कलेक्टर सिंह ने कहा कि शहर की संस्कृति (आर्ट एंड कल्चर) को बढ़ावा देना अति आवश्यक है। यहां के प्रसिद्ध बधाई नृत्य, बरेदी नृत्य जैसी अन्य विधाओं का प्रदर्शन किया जा सके। स्वसहायता समूहों में कार्य कर पारंपरिक उत्पाद तैयार करने वाले कारीगरों, महिलाओं आदि को एक मंच दिया जा सके। जहां खादी ग्रामोद्योग, मृगनयनी, विंध्य हर्बल, देवश्री, सैरीकल्चर का प्रकृति आदि अन्य संस्थाओं को एक स्थान दिया जाए।

इन प्रोजेक्ट पर भी हुई चर्चा

इसके अलावा शी-लाउंज, मोबिलिटी प्लान, इंटीग्रेटेड स्पोर्ट्स काॅम्पलेक्स, स्टार्म वाटर एंड ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, रि-डेवलपमेंट आफ यूनिवर्सिटी रोड, ओल्ड आरटीओ कैंपस डेवलपमेंट, कनेरा देव केनाल वर्क आदि पर चर्चा की गई। जिन प्रोजेक्ट्स में अनुमति ली जाना है। उन्हें विभागों से अप्रूवल कराएं। बैठक में कार्यकारी निदेशक आरपी अहिरवार, नरेन्द्र वशिष्ठ, बिंदू नायर, सीईओ राहुल सिंह राजपूत, कंपनी सेक्रेटरी रजत गुप्ता, सीएफओ केपी श्रीवास्तव समेत अन्य मौजूद थे।

इंटर्नशिप में छात्रों का करें चयन

टयूलिप इंटर्नशिप प्रोग्राम के तहत स्मार्ट सिटी में जो प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे है। उन से संबंधित विषय के छात्र-छात्राओं को इंटर्नशिप के लिए चयनित किया जाए। ताकि छात्रों को नया सीखने मिले।

मटेरियल रिकवरी फैसेलिटी सेंटर, सी एंड डी वेस्ट प्लांट प्रोजेक्ट पर तेजी से काम करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके साथ ही स्वीपिंग मशीन, बायो डाइजेस्टर मशीन, फ्लोरल डाइजेस्टर मशीन, माड्यूलर एसटीपी निर्माण, इंसीनरेटर और सेनेटरी पेड वेंडिंग मशीनों की व्यवस्था भी शहर में की जाएगी।

उधर, दुकानों, रेस्टोरेंटों, होटलों आदि पर डस्टबिन रखवाने और कचरा डस्टबिन में ही डलवाने के लिए कहा गया है। ऐसा न करने पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। रेनवाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्रोजेक्ट पर निर्णय लिया गया है कि ऐसे स्थलों का चयन करें जो लाखा बंजारा लेक कैचमेंट एरिया के बाहर है।

