पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Patwari And Secretary Suspended For Giving Incorrect Information, Notice Given To Naib Tehsildar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गलत जानकारी देने पर पटवारी और सचिव निलंबित, नायब तहसीलदार को दिया नोटिस

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुरखी और बिलहरा नगर परिषद के 15-15 वार्डों के लिए मंगलवार शाम आरक्षण प्रक्रिया की जाना थी, लेकिन गांव को गलत वार्ड में जोड़ने की आपत्ति के चलते कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने सुरखी की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया रोक दी गई।

मौके पर ही आपत्ति की जांच कराई जिसमें पटवारी और सचिव की लापरवाही सामने आने के बाद दोनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने के आदेश जारी किए। वहीं नायब तहसीलदार को एक दिन के भीतर लापरवाही पर जवाब प्रस्तुत करने का नोटिस दिया है। इसके बाद बिलहरा के सभी 15 वार्डों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई।

कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई इस प्रक्रिया के दौरान बिलहरा में अनुसूचित जाति के लिए चार वार्ड, अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए एक वार्ड ,अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए चार और सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 6 वार्ड आरक्षित किए गए हैं।

जहां एक भी आदिवासी नहीं उसे बता दिया आदिवासी बहुल्य क्षेत्र

सुरखी नगर परिषद के वार्डों की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया के दौरान मिडवासा ग्राम को अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए आरक्षित किया जा रहा था। जिस पर कांग्रेस के जिला ग्रामीण कार्यवाह अध्यक्ष राजकुमार पचौरी ने आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि गांव में एक भी आदिवासी परिवार नहीं है। ऐसे में इसे गलत वार्ड में जोड़ा गया है।

आपत्ति आने के बाद जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी मामले की जांच कराने की बात कही। कलेक्टर ने लापरवाही बरतने वाले सुरखी पटवारी हिमांशु यादव और मिडवासा ग्राम पंचायत के सचिव राजेश लोधी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने के आदेश जारी किए और नायब तहसीलदार अजेंद्रनाथ प्रजापति को नोटिस जारी करते हुए एक दिन के भीतर स्पष्टीकरण देने के आदेश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें