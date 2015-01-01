पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल उठेंगे देव:एकादशी पर नर्मदा तट के गन्नों से सजेगा देव शालिग्राम-माता तुलसी का मंडप

सागर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में बरमान, करेली और नरसिंहपुर से सैकड़ों ट्राॅली भरकर आता है गन्ना, 1 दिन में होगी 3.50 लाख गन्नों की खपत

देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर देव शालिगराम और माता तुलसी के विवाह का मंडप बरमान, करेली और नरसिंहपुर इलाके से आए गन्नों से सजाया जाएगा। इस साल नरसिंहपुर जिले के इन इलाकों में गन्ने की बंपर आवक हुई है। इसके अलावा सागर जिले के गणेशगंज से भी गन्नों की बंपर आवक होगी। व्यापारियों के अनुसार इस साल करीब 1 दिन में 3.50 लाख गन्नों की खपत होगी।

थोक गन्ना व्यापारी राजू खटीक बताते हैं कि हर साल देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के मौके पर शहर में बरमान, करेली, नरसिंहपुर, गाडरवारा और गणेशगंज इलाके से करीब 5 ट्रक गन्ना शहर में आता है। इसमें से करीब 4 टन गन्ने की खपत 1 दिन में ही हो जाती है। बाकी एक ट्रक गन्ना अन्य दिनों में बिक जाता है।

बरमान के गन्ना उत्पादक किसान रामनारायण सोनी बताते हैं कि इस साल उन्हें एक ट्रक गन्ने की सप्लाई का ऑर्डर मिला है। एक ट्रक में करीब 1500 गन्ने आते हैं। वर्तमान में गन्ने की थोक कीमत 8 रुपए है। सभी खर्च जोड़कर फुटकर में इस साल इसकी कीमत 10 से 50 रुपए प्रति नग रह सकती है। नरसिंहपुर के किसान राजीव सिंह बताते हैं कि 2 ट्राली गन्ना सप्लाई करने का ऑर्डर मिला है। पिछले साल उन्होंने एक ट्रक माल बेचा था। इस साल कोरोना के कारण मांग थोड़ी कम हो गई है।

शहर में इन स्थानों पर होती है गन्ने की बिक्री
मोतीनगर, बड़ा बाजार, कटरा, गोपालगंज, सिविल लाइंस, मकरोनिया, सदर, भगवानगंज, राहतगढ़ बस स्टैंड, तिली, मुख्य बस स्टैंड के आसपास।

शहर में करीब 90 हजार घर
नगर निगम के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार शहर में करीब 90 हजार मकान है। एकादशी पर पूजा के मंडप का निर्माण करने के लिए औसतन चार गन्नों की जरूरत होती है। इस लिहाज से देखा जाए तो 1 दिन में करीब 3.50 लाख गन्नों की मांग रहेगी।

गन्ने का मंडप बनाने का धार्मिक महत्व
पंडित शिव प्रसाद तिवारी के अनुसार प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन गन्ने की नई फसल की कटाई का काम शुरू करने की परंपरा है। गन्ने को मीठे का शुद्ध स्रोत माना जाता है। प्रसाद के रूप में इसे चढाने से जीवन में मधुरता रहेगी और सभी शुभ कार्य शीघ्रता से निर्विघ्न संपन्न होंगे। हमारी परम्पराएं सेहत से भी जुड़ी होती हैं। ऋतु परिवर्तन में गन्ने की पैदावार होती है। देवउठनी के पहले इन सभी का सेवन स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक होता है। पर इस दिन के बाद ठण्ड के मौसम में यह सभी चीजें सेहत के लिए अत्यंत फायदेमंद होती हैं।

गन्ना खाने के औषधीय फायदे

  • एंटी कैंसर गुण होने से कैंसर का खतरा हो जाएगा खत्म।
  • अम्लीय क्षमता करती है किडनी स्टोन को दूर करने में मदद
  • ड्यूरेटिक गुण के कारण यूरिनरी ट्रैक्ट इनफेक्शन को करता है दूर।
  • गन्ने के रस में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने का प्रबल गुण पाया जाता है।
  • पर्याप्त आयरन होने के कारण खून की कमी और एनीमिया की परेशानी करता है दूर।
  • पर्याप्त कैल्शियम होने के कारण हड्डी होती है मजबूत।
