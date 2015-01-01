पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर में मच्छर नहीं:संक्रामक बीमारियों के भी लक्षण छुपा रहे लोग, पिछले साल तीन माह में डेंगू के मिले थे 211 केस, इस बार सामने आए 28

सागर17 मिनट पहले
मच्छर की प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • भोपाल से सर्वे के लिए आया था दल, तीन दिन रुके
  • अधिकारी असमंजस में, कैसे कम हो गया मच्छरों का प्रकोप

जिले के फीवर क्लीनिक में बुखार, सर्दी-खांसी और सिरदर्द के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, लेकिन अफसर इन मरीजों में कोरोना की जांच पर ही ध्यान दे रहे हैं, जबकि कोरोना जैसे ही लक्षण डेंगू, चिकुनगुनिया, जापानी बुखार जैसी संक्रामक बीमारियों के भी हैं। पिछले वर्ष बारिश के बाद तीन माह में डेंगू के 211 मामले सामने आए थे, लेकिन इस बार सिर्फ 28 पॉजिटिव केस ही मिले हैं। यह बात अफसरों के गले नहीं उतर रही कि सागर में मच्छरों का प्रकोप कैसे कम हो गया, जबकि इस बार न तो डोर-टू-डोर लार्वा सर्वे किया और न ही मच्छरों को मारने के उपाय अपनाए।

भोपाल से आई टीम ने तीन दिन तक तलाशे मच्छर
जिले में मच्छरों की जांच के लिए भोपाल और टीकमगढ़ से 2 नवंबर को कीट वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एमएम महुलिया के नेतृत्व में चार सदस्यीय दल सागर पहुंचा था। टीम ने तीन दिन तक शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जाकर विभिन्न प्रजातियों के मच्छर पकड़े और उन्हें जांच के लिए भोपाल ले जाया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि रिपोर्ट आने के बाद जल्द दल का दूसरा निरीक्षण भी होगा।

अब तक सामने आए बैक्टीरिया
लेप्टोस्पाइरोसिस - लेप्टोस्पायरा नामक बैक्टीरिया जानवरों के मूत्र से मनुष्यों में फैलता है। तेज बुखार, अचानक सिरदर्द, उल्टी, आंखें लाल होना और मांसपेशियों में दर्ज इसके लक्षण हैं। दो साल बीमारी से मकरोनिया क्षेत्र में 11 पीड़ित मिले थे, जिनमें से सात लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।

जीका वायरस- ये एक प्रकार के एडिज मच्छर के काटने से फैलता है। ये वही मच्छर है, जिसके कारण पीला बुख़ार, डेंगू व चिकनगुनिया जैसी विषाणुजनित बीमारियां फैलती हैं। इसके लक्षण थकान, बुखार, लाल आंखें, जोड़ों में दर्द, सिरदर्द और शरीर पर लाल चकत्ते हैं। दो साल पहले इससे पीड़ित 3 मामले सामने आए थे।

जापानी बुखार- जापानी बुखार यानी जैपनीज इन्सेफलाइटिस दुर्लभ संक्रमण है, जो क्यूलेक्स मच्छर से फैलता है। तेज बुखार, सिरदर्द, गर्दन में अकड़न, चिड़चिड़ापन, शरीर में जकड़न आदि इसके लक्षण हैं। दो साल पहले इससे प्रदेशभर में चार बच्चे पीड़ित मिले थे, इनमें से दो सागर के थे।

डेंगू - एडीज मच्छर के काटने से डेंगू फैलता है। यह मच्छर साफ पानी में पनपता है। ठंड लगने के बाद अचानक तेज बुखार होना, सिर, मांसपेशियों और जोड़ों में दर्द, आंखों के पिछले हिस्से में दर्द, कमजोरी, भूख न लगना, चेहरे, गर्दन और छाती पर लाल-गुलाबी रंग के रैशेज होना बीमारी के लक्षण हैं। पिछले साल सागर में डेंगू से प्रभावित 211 मामले सामने आए थे।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू- तेज बुखार, सिरदर्द और खांसी कई बीमारियों के लक्षण
बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में मेडिसिन विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. मनीष जैन ने बताया कि तेज बुखार, सिरदर्द या खांसी होते ही लोग इसे कोरोना मान रहे हैं। ऐसे में वे डॉक्टर की सलाह न लेकर होम आइसोलेशन में चले जाते हैं, लेकिन तेज बुखार आने का मतलब सिर्फ कोरोना ही नहीं, बल्कि डेंगू, मलेरिया, चिकिनगुनिया, जापानी बुखार जैसी कई संक्रामक बीमारियां भी हो सकती हैं। इन बीमारियों में होम आइसोलेशन जानलेवा भी बन सकता है। ऐसे में कोरोना की जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर अन्य बीमारियों की जांच भी आवश्यक है, इसलिए तेज बुखार के लक्षण को छुपाए नहीं, बल्कि इसकी जांच कराएं।
अब तक 2016 में मिले थे सबसे ज्यादा डेंगू पॉजिटिव केस वर्ष/ डेंगू पॉजिटिव 2016/ 340 2017/19 2018/15 2019/211 2020/28

