पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • People Of Surkhi Region Are Ready On The Path Of Development Leaving Mutual Dispute: Rajput

महा-उपचुनाव:आपसी विवाद छोड़कर विकास की राह पर सुरखी क्षेत्र की जनता तैयार है : राजपूत

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इधर भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह ने जनसंपर्क कर की विकास की बात

सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के घर-घर से नाता मेरा 25 वर्षों से रहा है। क्षेत्र में मेरा पूरा परिवार आपकी सेवा में हमेशा तत्पर रहता है। आप सभी जानते हैं कि मैं चाहे सत्ता में रहा या विपक्ष में कभी आपका साथ नहीं छोड़ा और न ही छोडूंगा। यह बात भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने गुरुवार को जैसीनगर में जनसंपर्क के दौरान कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे प्रत्याशी को जिताने की भूल मत करना जिसने जीतने के बाद क्षेत्रवासियों का हाल तक नहीं जाना। कोरोनाकाल में जब क्षेत्रवासियों को जरूरत थी तब भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का कोई पता ठिकाना नहीं रहा। क्षेत्र की जनता ने इनका घर तक नहीं देखा। लेकिन मैं आपका ऐसा सेवक हूं, जिसे जनता जानती है, पहचानती है और पूरे परिवार को जानती है।

सुरखी क्षेत्र के हर वाशिंदे ने मेरा घर देखा है और हर संकट की घड़ी में मैं अपने परिवार सहित आपकी सेवा में रहा हूं। राजपूत ने कहा कि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मनगढ़ंत कहानियां रचकर लोगों को भ्रमित कर रही हैं लेकिन मुझे अपने क्षेत्र की जनता पर पूरा भरोसा है कि वह सत्य और असत्य को समझती है और अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्पित है और मैं यह वचन देता हूं कि सुरखी क्षेत्र कि विकास में अब कोई कसर नहीं छोडूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें