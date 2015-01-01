पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी उत्सव:लोगों ने की गायों की पूजा, बोले-देवतुल्य होती है गायें; गौ-सेवकों का हुआ सम्मान

सागरएक घंटा पहले
लोगों ने की गायों की पूजा
  • पशु पालकों और महिलाओं ने घर-घर की गौ माता की पूजा, धर्मरक्षा संगठन ने किया गौ यज्ञ

कार्तिक शुक्ल की अष्टमी तिथि पर रविवार को शहर में गोपाष्टमी धूमधाम से मनाई गई। कहीं गौ सेवकों का सम्मान किया गया तो कहीं गौ यज्ञ हुआ। शहर का मुख्य आयोजन मोती नगर चौराहा स्थित गौ सेवा संघ में हुआ। यहां पंचखंड पीठाधीश्वर आचार्य धर्मेंद्र स्वामी के सानिध्य में गोपाष्टमी कार्यक्रम के दौरान गौपालकों का सम्मान किया गया।

गौमाता के निमित्त विशिष्ट सेवाएं देने पर नगर विधायक शैलेन्द्र जैन एवं कमल पाहवा को गौ भक्त का प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। इसके बाद भावपूर्ण वातावरण में आचार्यश्री ने गौशाला का काव्यात्मक पाठ किया। श्रद्धालुओं ने गाय और उनके बछड़ों का मेहंदी, रोली, हल्दी आदि के थापे लगाकर श्रंगार किया।

पैरों में घुंघरू बांधे और अन्य आभूषण पहनाकर प्रातः काल ही धूप, दीप, पुष्प, अक्षत, रोली, गुड, जलेबी, वस्त्र और जल से गौ माता की पूजा अर्चना की। लोग बोले गायें देवतुल्य और माता के समान होती है। कार्यक्रम में संत ब्रजमोहन शर्मा, रामगोपाल शर्मा, संतोष सोनी मारूति, सुरेश सोनी, अध्यक्ष लोकनाथ मिश्र, उपाध्यक्ष कमल पाहवा, कोषाघ्यक्ष अरविंद घोषी, सचिव रूपकिशोर अग्रवाल मौजूद थे।

धर्म रक्षा संगठन ने किया गौ यज्ञ

धर्म रक्षा संगठन ने गौशाला में गौ यज्ञ किया। साथ ही गौ माता की बचाने की कामना की गई। विधि विधान से संगठन के गौ भक्तों द्वारा यज्ञ किया गया। संगठन के अध्यक्ष सूरज सोनी ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर विशेष पूजन पूरे देश में गौ माता के लिए किया जाता है।

रिमझिरिया में गौपूजन, भजन व सम्मान

श्री रामदरवार रामायण मण्डल कृष्णगंज वार्ड द्वारा गोवर्धन मन्दिर रिमझिरिया में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कीर्तन मण्डली के सदस्यों ने 1 घण्टे राम नाम कीर्तन किया। इसके बाद गौपूजन किया गया। छोटी गाय को स्नान कराकर,चन्दन का तिलक, फूल माला पहनकर आरती उतारी गई।

सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर में श्रीकृष्ण एवं गौपूजन किया

सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय मोतीनगर में गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया गया। अतिथियों द्वारा श्रीकृष्ण एवं गौपूजन किया गया। इस मौके पर प्राचार्य विनोद दुबे ने कहा कि गोपाष्टमी, ब्रज में भारतीय संस्कृति का एक प्रमुख पर्व है। गायों की रक्षा करने के कारण भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का अतिप्रिय नाम गोविन्द पड़ा। कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष, प्रतिपदा से सप्तमी तक गौ, गोप और गोपियों की रक्षा के लिए गोवर्धन पर्वत को धारण किया था। इसी समय से अष्टमी को गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया जाने लगा, जो कि अब तक चला आ रहा है। कार्यक्रम में अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल सेन, स्वदेश तिवारी व मनोज नेमा उपस्थित थे।

