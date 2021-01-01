पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Planning To Trap Sewer, Water Will Be Extracted From Monga Bandhan, More Than 70 Meters Of Line Laid

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना:नाला ट्रैप करने की प्लानिंग, मोंगा बंधान से निकालेंगे पानी, 70 मीटर से ज्यादा की लाइन डाली गई

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सागर | शहनाई गार्डन के सामने तालाब में मिल रहे नाले को ट्रैप करने के साथ डि-सिल्टिंग का काम जारी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर | शहनाई गार्डन के सामने तालाब में मिल रहे नाले को ट्रैप करने के साथ डि-सिल्टिंग का काम जारी है।

शहर की लाखा बंजारा झील (तालाब) का रि-डेवलपमेंट और डि-सिल्टिंग का काम जारी है। इसके तहत तालाब में मिलने वाले नालों को भी ट्रैप करना शुरू कर दिया है। निर्माण एजेंसी ने फिलहाल मोंगा बंधान की ओर से काम की शुरूआत की है, जिसमें 70 मीटर से ज्यादा की लाइन भी डाल दी है।

उधर, तालाब के बीचों-बीच हिस्से में जमा पानी को भी खाली कराया जा रहा है। ताकि जमीन सूखने के साथ ही काम और तेजी के साथ किया जा सके। प्रोजेक्ट सह-इंचार्ज विजय कुमार ने बताया कि तालाब में शहनाई गार्डन की ओर एक बड़ा नाले मिल रहा है। सबसे पहले इसको ट्रैप करने का प्लान तैयार किया है। इस नालों के लिए कैनाल बनाकर मोंगा बंधान की ओर पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। ताकि आसपास की जमीन सूख सकें। इसके लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। झील के बीच जमा पानी को भी पंप के माध्यम से निकाल जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser