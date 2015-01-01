पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:आतिशबाजी के गाेदाम का स्टाॅक चैक करने पहुंची पुलिस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
खुरई रोड आतिशबाजी दुकान पर चैकिंग करने पहुंची पुलिस की टीम
  • हफ्ते में दूसरी बार तालेवाले की आतिशबाजी की जांच, क्या कमी मिली पुलिस बता नहीं पा रही

खुरई राेड स्थित विनीत जैन ताले वाले की आतिशबाजी की दुकान के पास उनकी गाेदाम है। बुधवार काे माेतीनगर पुलिस ने दूसरी बार इस दुकान की आतिशबाजी की चैकिंग की। इस बार गाेदाम में रखे स्टाॅक काे चैक करने पहुंची थी। एसआई नेहा गुर्जर ने आतिशबाजी का स्टाॅक रजिस्टर चैक किया। लाइसेंस देखा। देर शाम तक काेई कमी नहीं मिली थी। माेतीनगर थाना प्रभारी सतीश सिंह ने बताया कि जांच जारी है।

बुधवार की शाम माेतीनगर पुलिस की टीम आतिशबाजी की दुकान पहुंची। करीब 1 घंटे तक स्टाॅक की जांच चली। इस बार चाइनीज, देवी-देवताओं वाले और अन्य विदेशी पटाखाें के भंडारण, परिवहन व बेचने पर प्रतिबंध के चलते पुलिस व प्रशासन की टीमें जांच कर रही हैं। ताले वाले के पटाखे पूरे जिले में प्रसिद्ध हैं। इसलिए पुलिस और प्रशासन की इस व्यापारी पर नजर है। विनीत ने बताया कि मेरे पर एक्सप्लाेसिव ऑफिस से जारी लाइसेंस है। लाॅकडाउन के कारण व्यापारी की कमर पहले से टूटी है। उस पर लगातार चैकिंग से परेशान हाे गया हूं।

दूसरी बार माेतीनगर पुलिस मेरी दुकान पर आई थी, लेकिन क्या कमी है यह बता नहीं रही। सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट और सीएसपी भी चैक कर चुके हैं। माेतीनगर पुलिस ने तहसीलदार डाॅ. नरेंद्र यादव काे इस संबंध में सूचित किया है। स्टाॅक की जांच जारी थी। पुलिस किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंची।

