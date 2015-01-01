पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गाेदाम से दाे एलईडी टीवी चोरी करने वाले को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • शातिर बदमाश काे हिरासत में लिया

शहर की गुजराती बाजार की एक इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स की दुकान में काम करने वाला नाैकर ही एलईडी टीवी व अन्य आयटम चाेरी कर रहा था। काेतवाली पुलिस ने शातिर बदमाश काे हिरासत में लिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राहक आने पर जब उसे गाेदाम से एलईडी टीवी निकालने भेजा जाता ताे वह एक साथ दाे टीवी निकालता था। एक दुकान लाता और दूसरी अपने रिश्तेदाराें काे बेच देता था। ऐसी 5 टीवी व कुछ अन्य इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स का सामान चाेरी हुआ था।

व्यापारी ने थाने में शिकायत की थी। जिस पर पुलिस ने चाेर काे हिरासत में लेकर उससे पूछताछ की और माल भी बरामद कर लिया है।पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार राधा तिराहा स्थित अमरदीप बग्गा की अमर ज्याेति इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स की गाेदाम से 5 एलईडी टीवी चाेरी हाे गई।

गाेदाम का ताला बंद था। ऐसे में पुलिस काे किसी कर्मचारी पर ही शक था। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज और संदेहियाें से पूछताछ की ताे चाेर पकड़ा गया। जानकारी के अनुसार चाेर ने एलईडी टीवी अपने रिश्तेदाराें काे बेच दी थी। काेतवाली पुलिस इस मामले में जल्द खुलासा कर सकती है।

विदिशा शराब दुकान का गद्दीदार गिरफ्तार: सागर। अवैध देसी शराब परिवहन के मामले में मोतीनगर पुलिस ने विदिशा की एक शराब दुकान के गद्दीदार को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार सतीश पिता नारायण यादव उम्र 27 साल निवासी अरिहंत विहार कॉलोनी विदिशा को पुलिस गिरफ्तार करके लाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें