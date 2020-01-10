पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना का डर:पुलिस अफसराें काे काेराेना का डर, काेई चेंबर से बाहर नहीं आ रहा ताे काेई ऑफिस जाने से ही कतरा रहा, सुनवाई ठप

सागर13 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस लाइन में 16 पुलिसकर्मियाें के काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिलने के बाद स्टाफ व अफसराें ने खुद को किया क्वारेंटाइन

पुलिस अधीक्षक अतुल सिंह समेत जिले के 32 पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारी अब तक काेविड की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। एसपी के बाद पुलिस लाइन के एक साथ 16 पुलिस कर्मियाें के काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिलने के बाद ताे दाेनाें एडिशनल एसपी और अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारी में खासा डर बना हुआ है।

अफसर चेंबर से बाहर ही नहीं आ रहे और उनके अंग रक्षक लाेगाें काे उन तक पहुंचने नहीं दे रहे। स्थिति यह हैं कि काेराेना काल में पुलिस की सुनवाई पूरी तरह से ठप हाे गई है। पीड़ित शिकायत लेकर कभी एसपी ऑफिस ताे कभी कंट्राेल रूम में ताे कभी आईजी, डीआईजी ऑफिस के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, उनकी काेई सुनने वाला नहीं है। एसपी ऑफिस का स्टाफ और अफसर अघाेषित ताैर पर क्वारेंटाइन हाे गए हैं।

स्थान - एसपी ऑफिस

यहां लाेग आवेदन लिए खड़े हुए थे। ज्यादातर लाेग लड़ाई झगड़ा, धमकाने, चरित्र सत्यापन के संबंध में एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचे थे। पूछने पर बताया कि यहां लगातार दूसरी बार आए हैं। काेई सुनने वाला नहीं है। हम कहां जाएं। थानाें में भी सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही है।

स्थान - कंट्राेल रूम

यहां एडिशनल एसपी सागर प्रवीण भूरिया का चेंबर है। चेंबर के बाहर ही एक पेटी रखी गई है। साहब अंदर चेंबर में बैठते हैं, लेकिन बाहर नहीं निकलते। गार्ड ने पूछने पर बताया कि साहब अभी किसी से नहीं मिल रहे। आवेदन इस पेटी में डाल दे। एएसपी बीना विक्रम सिंह भी जरूरी फाइलें निपटाने ही आ रहे हैं।

स्थान - डीआईजी ऑफिस

​​​​​​​डीआईजी आरएस डेहरिया अपने चेंबर में थे। उनसे मिलने के लिए पुलिस अफसर अाते जाते रहे। यहां भी कुछ लाेग आवेदन लेकर पहुंचे। किसी ने आईजी और ताे किसी ने डीआईजी ऑफिस में आवेदन दिया। पास में ही आईजी अनिल शर्मा का चेंबर है।

फाइलाें में कैद आवेदन, छूने से कतरा रहे अफसर
एसपी ऑफिस समेत तमाम विभागाें में शिकायती आवेदन लेने के लिए पेटी रखी गईं हैं। आवेदन फाइल में ही सिमटकर रह गए हैं। अफसर इन आवेदनाें काे छूने से भी कतरा रहे हैं।

महिला थाने में परामर्श बंद
पुलिस लाइन में लगातार काेराेना पाॅजिटिव केस आने के बाद महिला थाने में परिवार परामर्श की काउंसिलिंग बंद कर दी गई है। यहां घरेलू विवाद और पति-पत्नी के बीच अनबन के केस लगातार पहुंच रहे हैं।

सुनवाई नहीं रुकना चाहिए, मैं व्यवस्था कराता हूं
काेराेना का संक्रमण बढ़ने और पुलिस कर्मियाें के लगातार पाॅजिटिव मिलने से पुलिस सुनवाई पर असर ताे पड़ा है, लेकिन पीड़ित काे समय पर न्याय मिले और उसकी समस्या हल हाे इसके लिए सुनवाई हाेना जरूरी है। मैं कुछ व्यवस्था कराता हूं।
-अतुल सिंह, एसपी, सागर

संभाग में अब तक 100 पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारी हुए संक्रमित

सागर संभाग में अब तक 100 पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारी काेराेनाे की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। सागर एसपी के पहले एसपी अजाक्स, एडिशनल एसपी टीकमगढ़, डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर सागर, प्राेबेशनर डीएसपी छतरपुर शामिल हैं। आईजी अनिल शर्मा का कहना है कि इस समय पुलिस अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें के सामने काेराेना से बचाव के साथ पुलिसिंग और सुनवाई करने की चुनाैती है। फिर भी काेशिश है कि लाेगाें की हर संभव मदद कर सकें।

