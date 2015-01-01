पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे का तोहफा:अतिरिक्त यात्री यातायात को क्लियर करने के लिए हबीबगंज-रीवा के बीच चलेगी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन

सागर/बीनाएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे के द्वारा त्योहारी सीजन में अतिरिक्त यात्री यातायात को क्लियर करने के लिए हबीबगंज-रीवा के बीच पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जो हबीबगंज-रीवा के मध्य चलेगी।

रेलवे की जानकारी अनुसार ट्रेन नंबर 02139 हबीबगंज-रीवा सुपरफास्ट पूजा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 10 एवं 17 नवंबर को हबीबगंज स्टेशन से सुबह 7 बजकर 30 मिनट पर प्रस्थान कर सुबह 9 बजकर 50 मिनट पर बीना स्टेशन पहुंचेगी, जो 5 मिनट रुकने के बाद बीना से प्रस्थान कर शाम 5 बजे रीवा स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

इसी प्रकार ट्रेन नंबर 02140 रीवा-हबीबगंज सुपरफास्ट पूजा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 10 और 17 नवंबर को रीवा से शाम 7 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन 1 बजकर 50 मिनट पर बीना पहुंचेगी जो यहां 5 मिनट रुकने के बाद 4 बजकर 30 मिनट पर हबीबगंज स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

इसी तरह ट्रेन नंबर 02173 हबीबगंज-रीवा पूजा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 11 एवं 15 नवंबर बुधवार एवं रविवार को हबीबगंज स्टेशन से 8 बजकर 35 मिनट पर प्रस्थान कर उसी दिन शाम 6 बजकर 5 मिनट पर रीवा स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 02174 रीवा-हबीबगंज पूजा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 11 और 15 नवंबर बुधवार एवं रविवार को रीवा स्टेशन से 10 बजकर 15 मिनट पर प्रस्थान कर उसी दिन 7 बजकर 55 मिनट पर हबीबगंज स्टेशन पहुंचेगी, यह दोनों ट्रेन 2-2 ट्रिप में चलेगी। यह सभी ट्रेनें दोनों दिशाओं में भोपाल, विदिशा, बीना, सागर, दमोह, कटनी, मैहर और सतना स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी।

