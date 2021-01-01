पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Prisoners Being Imprisoned In Jail For 15 Days, Bhagwat Geeta Course, 200 Detainees Participated

गीता लीडरशिप ऑनलाइन कॉन्टेस्ट-2021:जेल में बंदियों को कराया जा रहा 15 दिन का भागवत गीता कोर्स, 200 बंदियों ने लिया हिस्सा

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सागर की सेंट्रल जेल में गीता का कोर्स बंदियों को कराया जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर की सेंट्रल जेल में गीता का कोर्स बंदियों को कराया जा रहा है।

सेंट्रल जेल परिसर में इन दिनों भागवत गीता के श्लोक गूंज रहे हैं। इस्कॉन मंदिर उज्जैन और सागर के हरे कृष्ण केंद्र द्वारा गीता लीडरशिप ऑनलाइन कॉन्टेस्ट-2021 (जीएलसी) किया जा रहा है।आयोजकों ने बंदियों की विचारधारा में परिवर्तन और उन्हें आध्यात्म की ओर मोड़ने के उद्देश्य से पहली बात ऐसा कार्यक्रम किया है। इसमें शामिल होने जेल में निरुद्ध करीब 1200 बंदियों को प्रेरित किया गया था। इनमें से 200 बंदियों ने प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया। इसके तहत बंदियों को 15 दिन का भागवत गीता कोर्स कराया जा रहा है। इसके बाद 31 जनवरी को उनकी लिखित परीक्षा ली जाएगी। सफल बंदियों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

इस्कॉन मंदिर उज्जैन के जगजीवनदास और हरे कृष्ण केंद्र सागर के गौरव राजपूत ने बताया, प्रतियोगिता प्रदेश भर में की जा रही है। सागर में सेंट्रल जेल के अलावा सभी विश्वविद्यालय, कॉलेज और अन्य संस्थाओं को भी जोड़ा जा रहा है, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग श्रीमद् गीता की शिक्षा को जीवन में धारण कर सकें। साथ ही, जीवन की भौतिक एवं आध्यात्मिक समस्याओं का समाधान कर सकें। प्रतियोगिता को दो ग्रुपों में बांटा गया है।

पहले ग्रुप में 18 साल से कम उम्र के युवाओं को रखा गया है, जबकि दूसरे ग्रुप में 18 साल से अधिक उम्र के युवाओं और बुजुर्गों को शामिल किया गया है। रजिस्ट्रेशन का शुल्क 100 रुपए रखा गया है। हर एक रजिस्टर्ड प्रतिभागी को रजिस्ट्रेशन के साथ ही मुफ्त भागवत गीता की प्रति भेंट की जाएगी। प्रतियोगिता जीतने वाले प्रतिभागियों को प्रथम पुरस्कार के रूप में टैबलेट व सेकंड प्राइज के रूप में होम थिएटर दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा साइकिल, ट्रॉली बैग व बैग पैक भी दिए जाएंगे।

पिछले साल ऑफलाइन कराई थी प्रतियोगिता

गौरव राजपूत के अनुसार सेंट्रल जेल में पिछले साल भी ऑफलाइन गीता कॉन्टेस्ट कराया गया था। प्रतियोगिता में करीब 100 कैदियों ने हिस्सा लिया था। इनमें से 50 फ़ीसदी से ज्यादा बंदियों को गीता के श्लोक कंठस्थ हो गए हैं। साथ ही, उन्होंने अपराधिक प्रवृत्ति को त्यागकर जीवन की नई शुरुआत करने का संकल्प लिया। चूंकि प्रतियोगिता के दौरान कोविड का प्रकोप शुरू हो गया था। लिहाजा, कॉन्टेस्ट पूरा नहीं हो पाया था, इसलिए इस बार ऑनलाइन गीता कॉन्टेस्ट किया गया है।

