अभियान:परियोजना अधिकारी ने महिलाओं से कहा-अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए पोष्टिक भोजन जरूरी

जतारा/कुंडेश्वर4 घंटे पहले
  • पोषण मटका से बाल भोज का आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों पर किया आयोजन

राष्ट्रीय पोषण अभियान के तहत एकीकृत बाल विकास परियोजना के अंतर्गत लिधौरा के वार्ड नंबर 3 व 4 के आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्रों में मंगलवार को बालभोज कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कराया गया। जिसमें पोषण के बारे में परियोजना अधिकारी द्वारा समझाया गया एवं समुदाय के सहयोग से कराए गए बालभोज पर समुदाय की सराहना की गई।

कुपोषण कम करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय पोषण अभियान के तहत पोषण मटका से बाल भोज के जरिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए खान पान के बारे में भी समझाया गया। साथ ही कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से अपने-अपने परियोजना के अन्य सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर को भी अपने-अपने सेक्टरों के आगनवाड़ी केंद्रों में इस प्रकार के कार्यों को आयोजन करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। कार्यक्रम में पर्यवेक्षक शशि सिंह आगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सरोज अहिरवार एवं रामदेवी साहू भी उपस्थित थीं।

कुंडेश्वर में शिवपुरी ग्राम पंचायत आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र क्रमांक 22 व आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र क्रमांक 23 में पोषण मटका का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें बच्चों को आयोजन के बाद खीर, पूरी, लड्डू एवं पोष्टिक भोजन का वितरण किया गया।

आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र क्रमांक 22 व आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र क्रमांक 23 में पोषण मटके का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें कुंडेश्वर निवासी सुरेंद्र सिंह भदोरिया ने पोषण मटके में राशि डाली। उस राशि से चने मंगवाकर बच्चों को वितरित किए गए। इस अवसर पर आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मिथिलेश गुप्ता व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता गुलाब देवी यादव एवं आंगनवाड़ी सहायिका मंकु रैकवार व रति राय उपस्थित थीं।

