कान काटने का मामसा:बीएमसी में गुंडागर्दी करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पूर्व सांसद का संरक्षण, फोन पर रुकवाई कार्रवाई

सागर2 घंटे पहले
पीजी स्टूडेंट राजेश मीणा का कान काट दिया था
  • जूनियर ने काट दिया था सीनियर का कान

बीएमसी में हड्डी रोग विभाग के पीजी विद्यार्थी के साथ मारपीट और कान काटने जैसी हरकत के बाद भी प्रबंधन गुंडागर्दी पर चुप है। दूसरे दिन भोपाल से लौटने के बाद डीन डॉ. जीएस पटेल सुबह से ही आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई करने का मन बनाए हुए थे।

लेकिन दोपहर बाद गुंडागर्दी करने वाले छात्रों के पक्ष में एक पूर्व सांसद का फोन डीन के पास पहुंच गया। फिर क्या था कार्रवाई करने में हाथ बंध गए और दूसरे दिन भी डीन ने चारों को सिर्फ समझाइश देकर छोड़ दिया। वहीं मारपीट करने वाले जूनियरों ने पीजी के छात्र पर रैगिंग का आरोप मढ़ा है।

जिसके बाद मामले में एक और जांच कमेटी बनाई गई और पीड़ित को कार्यालय बुलाकर लिखित आवेदन लिया गया। ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि क्या अब बीएमसी में ठेके, सप्लाई और निर्माण कार्यों के साथ अब अनुशासन और विद्यार्थियों के मामलों में भी कार्रवाई के लिए नेता ही सब तय करेंगे?

मंगलवार रात बीएमसी में हड्डी रोग विभाग के पीजी स्टूडेंट राजेश मीणा को ड्यूटी पर जाते समय रोककर जूनियर विद्यार्थियों ने मारपीट की थी। इस मामले में चार विद्यार्थियों 2014 बैच का गौरव कुमार आशीष और 2018 बैच के विजय मालव, हेमंत सानेधिया और देवेंद्र पटेल पर गोपालगंज थान में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

लेकिन घटना के दो दिन बाद भी प्रबंधन किसी भी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सका। मामले को लेकर डीन डॉ. जीएस पटेल ने अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश जैन के नेतृत्व में 3 सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी गठित की है। यह कमेटी अब शुक्रवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करेगी।

यदि पीजी स्टूडेंट ने रैगिंग ली थी तो इसकी शिकायत क्यों नहीं हुई?

मारपीट के आरोप में फंसे छात्रों ने पीजी स्टूडेंट पर शिकायत वापस लेने का दवाब बनाने के लिए अब रैगिंग की कहानी रची है। गुरुवार दोपहर जब डीन ने मारपीट करने वाले जूनियर छात्रों से घटना का हाल जानने के लिए कार्यालय बुलाया तो उन्होंने पीजी स्टूडेंट द्वारा रैगिंग लिए जाने का आरोप लगा दिया। प्रबंधन ने इस आरोप पर पीड़ित को कार्यालय बुलाकर पूछताछ भी की। लेकिन ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि यदि रैगिंग हुई थी तो क्या उसकी पूर्व में कोई शिकायत है?

सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी की छत पर शराबखोरी रोकने के लिए लगेगा गेट

दैनिक भास्कर की खबर में सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी के छत पर मारपीट और शराबखोरी का मामला उजागर होने के बाद डीन डॉ. जीएस पटेल ने छत पर जाने वाले रास्ते में गेट लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसका जिम्मा पीडब्ल्यूडी को सौंपा गया है। एक-दो दिन के भीतर यह रास्ता बंद हो जाएगा और विद्यार्थी केवल पढ़ाई के लिए ही सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी जाएंगे।

