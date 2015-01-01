पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध शराब पर शिकंजा:6 थाना क्षेत्रों में 10 जगह छापेमारी, एक लाख रुपए कीमत की शराब जब्त

सागर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • बुधवार को जिले भर में पुलिस ने अवैध शराब बेचने वालों पर की कार्रवाई

बुधवार को जिले में पुलिस ने अवैध शराब के खिलाफ दिनभर अभियान चलाकर छापेमार कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान 6 थाना क्षेत्रों में 10 स्थानों से 771 पाव अवैध शराब जब्त की गई। शराब की कीमत एक लाख रुपए से अधिक बताई जा रही है। गढ़ाकोटा थाना क्षेत्र में तीन, खिमलासा में एक, देवरी में दो, बीना में दो, खुरई में एक और गौरझामर थाना क्षेत्र में एक जगह छापा मारा गया। पुलिस ने शराब विक्रय करते हुए करीब दर्जन भर से अधिक लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।

यहां की गई कार्रवाई

खिमलासा : पुलिस ने भरचा गांव से मोहन पिता बालक्ष्ण धानक को 3 लीटर कच्ची महुआ शराब बेचते हुए पकड़ा।

देवरी : हथकोह गांव से संजय नगर निवासी पिता दुल्ले ग्वालिया को 350 पाव देशी शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। शराब की कीमत 35 हजार रुपए गई है। आरोपी से एक बाइक भी जब्त की गई है। दूसरा मामला भी हथकोह गांव का ही है। यहां पुलिस ने आरोपी राजू पिता जमुना लोधी से 25 पाव अवैध शराब जब्त की।

गढ़ाकोटा : राहुल पिता बालदास अहिरवार से 20 पाव अवैध शराब जब्त की। इसकी कीमत करीब 2 हजार रुपए है। दूसरे मामले में पुलिस ने राहुल पिता अशोक कुमार दुबे से 250 पाव शराब जब्त की है। इसकी कीमत करीब 20 हजार रुपए है। तीसरे मामले में पुलिस ने 90 पाव शराब जब्त की, जो ऑटो क्रमांक एमपी 15 एनए 5209 से विक्रय हो रही थी। शराब की कीमत 7 हजार रुपए वाहन की कीमत करीब 80 हजार आंकी गई है।

बीना : पुलिस ने भगत सिंह वार्ड से हिम्मत ऊर्फ बट्टा पिता सीताराम रजक से 55 लीटर देशी शराब जब्त की। शराब की कीमत 25 हजार रुपए है। अन्य मामलों में पुलिस ने सलीम पिता रहीम शाह फकीर से 4 लीटर कच्ची महुआ शराब जब्त की। तीसरे मामले में माइकल पिता सुरेश वंशकार से 3 लीटर, मनोज पिता अमर सिंह कुशवाहा से 3 लीटर, जालम पिता रूप सिंह बंजारा से 5 लीटर अवैध शराब जब्त की।

गौरझामर : गौरझामर पुलिस ने अजय पिता अनिल तिवारी से 16 पाव शराब जब्त की। इसकी कीमत करीब दो हजार रुपए आंकी गई है।

खुरई : शहर पुलिस ने अरविंद पिता प्रताप सिंह यादव से 20 पाव अवैध शराब जब्त की। जिसकी कीमत दो हजार रुपए आंकी गई है। ये सभी आरोपी अवैध शराब का विक्रय व परिवहन करते हुए पकड़े गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंत राम सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज - पानीपत - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें