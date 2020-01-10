पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा निर्णय:व्यवसाय के लिए गाय-भैंस पालने पर राेक

सागर13 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने आदेश में लिखा-व्यवसायिक पशुपालन ट्रैफिक, गंदगी और बीमारियों की जड़
  • पुलिस अधीक्षक, निगमायुक्त, कैंट सीईओ व मकरोनिया सीएमओ को भी आदेश जारी

पिछले कई सालों से चले आ रहे डेयरी विस्थापन के मुद्दे के बीच सागर कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने शहरवासियों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए सोमवार को एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है। जिसमें सागर कलेक्टर ने सागर नगर निगम, कैंट और मकरोनिया नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन को प्रतिबंधित करने के आदेश जारी किए।

यानी अब शहर में डेयरी संचालन
या सूअर के बाड़े दिखे तो कार्रवाई तय है। कलेक्टर ने यह निर्णय सागर स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत कैटल फ्री सिटी को ध्यान में रखते हुए लिया है। आदेश में कहा गया कि शहर में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन को अनुमति नहीं है। इससे शहरी क्षेत्र में ट्रैफिक, गंदगी और बीमारियां फैल रही हैं। इसलिए पशुपालकों को अब व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां शहर की सीमा के बाहर संचालित करना होंगी।

जनता व जनप्रतिनिधियों की राय पर जारी हुआ आदेश
बताया जा रहा है कि कलेक्टर ने शहरी क्षेत्र में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन पर रोक लगाने के लिए जनता व जनप्रतिनिधियों की राय ली थी। वहीं पुलिस अधीक्षक, नगर निगम आयुक्त, कैंट सीईओ और मकरोनिया नगर पालिका के सीएमओ से व्यवसायिक पशुपालन को लेकर प्रतिवेदन मांगे।

इस दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया कि शहर में आवारा मवेशियों के कारण ट्रैफिक, सड़क हादसे और रास्ते बंद होने जैसी समस्याएं आ रही हैं। वहीं निगमायुक्त ने बताया कि सड़कों पर मवेशी बांधने और नालियों में गोबर फेंकने से सफाई व्यवस्था और जनजीवन प्रभावित होता है। इसमें मच्छर पनपते हैं और बीमारियां भी फैलती हैं। यही कारण कैंट सीईओ और मकरोनिया नगर पालिका से भी मिले। जिसके बाद कलेक्टर ने शहरी क्षेत्र की सीमा में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन पर रोक लगा दी। कलेक्टर ने आदेश का पालन न करने वाले पशुपालकों के विरूद्ध निगमायुक्त, कैंट सीईओ और नगर पालिका सीएमओ को कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

शासन द्वारा संचालित हो रहीं 33 गौशालाओं में भेजे जाएंगे आवारा मवेशी

कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि शहरी क्षेत्र में घूमने वाले आवारा मवेशियों को पकड़कर मुख्यमंत्री गौसेवा योजना के तहत शासन द्वारा जिले में संचालित हो रहीं 33 गौशालाओं में भेजा जाए। वहीं जिन्हें व्यवसायिक पशुपालन करना हैं वे भी शहरी सीमा के बाहर कहीं भी डेयरी संचालित कर सकते हैं।

शहर की सीमा में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन की अनुमति नहीं है। यह कदम शहरवासियों की समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखकर ही उठाया गया है। इसमें जनता और जनप्रतिनिधि दोनों की राय ली गई। डेयरी विस्थापन जब भी हो, लेकिन कल से शहर में आवारा मवेशियों और व्यवसायिक पशुपालन पर कार्रवाई होना तय है।
- दीपक सिंह, कलेक्टर सागर

शहरी क्षेत्र में 400 से अधिक डेयरियां, चार साल से कागजों में अटका विस्थापन

सागर की सड़कों से आवारा और पालतू मवेशी हटाने का मुद्दा सालों पुराना है। चुनावी घोषणाओं में भी हर बार शामिल होता है। लेकिन जब अमल की बारी आती है, तो जनप्रतिनिधि और अफसर अपने हाथ खड़े कर देते हैं। करीब चार साल पहले भी शहरी क्षेत्र में व्यवसायिक पशुपालन पर रोक लगी थी, लेकिन तभी डेयरी विस्थापन का भी मुद्दा गरमा गया। इसके लिए रतौना में जगह भी चिंहित कर ली गई, लेकिन चार साल बाद भी आधुनिक डेयरी एस्टेट तैयार करने की योजना कागजों से बाहर नहीं आ पा रही है।

रतौना में रेलवे लाइन के दूसरी तरफ निगम को करीब 198 एकड़ जमीन करीब छह महीने पहले आवंटित हुई थी, लेकिन फिर काम आगे नहीं बढ़ सका। दो स्तर पर महत्वकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट अटका हुआ है। एक तो नगर निगम ने करीब 18 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए की रिवाईज्ड डीपीआर तैयार कर शासन को भेजी थी, जिस पर बजट नहीं मिला। इधर पशु पालकों को अपना अंशदान देना है, इसके लिए सोसायटी बनाकर बैंक लोन दिलाया जाता है। इसमें पशु पालक न संगठित हुए न सोसायटी ही बना सके। कुल मिलाकर सड़कों आज भी मवेशी सबसे बड़ी समस्या बने हुए हैं।

