आपत्ति:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की आपत्ति पर कुछ देर राेकी काउंटिंग

सागरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

राहतगढ़ के पोलिंग बूथ क्रमांक 48 की ईवीएम मशीन का नंबर फॉर्म नंबर-17 से मैच नहीं कर रहा था। जिस पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारुल साहू ने लिखित में आपत्ति दर्ज कराते हुए आब्जर्वर से शिकायत की। जिस पर काउंटिंग राेक दी गई। आपत्ति के निराकरण के बाद काउंटिंग चालू हाे गई। भाजपा काे जाे बढ़त मिली वह आगे भी लगातार बरकरार रही। राहतगढ़ में कांग्रेस काे अच्छे मत मिलने की उम्मीद थी,लेकिन दांव उल्टा पड़ गया।

जीत तय देख जुटने लगे भाजपा समर्थक, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा: इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के बाहर मेनगेट के आसपास भीड़ जमा देख पुलिस ने लाेगाें काे खदेड़ दिया। दरअसल, भाजपा प्रत्याशी गाेविंद सिंह राजपूत की जीत तय हाेती देख सागर व सुरखी से भाजपा समर्थक मतगणना स्थल पहुंचने लगे थे। यहां जगह-जगह भीड़ देखी गई।

लाेग फाेन पर जानते रहे राउंडवार नतीजे

सुरखी उपचुनाव के राउंडवार नतीजे जानने के लिए सुरखी और सागर के लाेग काफी उत्सुक दिखे। पहले राउंड से ही मतगणना स्थल पर माैजूद अपने परिचित और मीडिया कर्मियाें काे फाेन कर नतीजे जानते रहे। विभिन्न साेशल साइट्स के जरिए भी लाेगाें काे मतगणना का अपडेट मिलता रहा। मकराेनिया चाैराहा और कटरा तीनबत्ती पर भाजपा समर्थकाें ने जीत का जश्न मनाया।

मकराेनिया अंडरपास पर लगा पल-पल जाम

इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में मतगणना के चलते मकराेनिया रेलवे फाटक अंडरपास पर पल-पल जाम लगा। आरओबी के निर्माण के चलते रेलवे फाटक बंद है। पुलिया के नीचे से वाहनाें का आवागमन हाे रहा है। जिससे ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात बन गए।

