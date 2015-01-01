पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गो माता के लिए हवन में दी आहूतियां:गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर धर्म रक्षा संगठन सागर ने किया गो हवन

सागर19 मिनट पहले
हवन में आहूतियां देते गो भक्त।

भगवान श्रीकृष्णजी का अभिषेक करके धर्म रक्षा संगठन के द्वारा गोपाष्टमी महापर्व पर गोशाला में गो यज्ञ किया गया। गाय माता को बचाने की कामनाएं की गई। गो यज्ञ में विधि विधान से संगठन के भक्तों द्वारा यज्ञ किया गया।

धर्म रक्षा संगठन के अध्यक्ष सूरज सोनी ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन विगत कई वर्षों से गो माता के लिए निरंतर सेवाएं दे रहा है। घायल बीमार गायों को इलाज निरंतर संगठन के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर विशेष पूजन पूरे देश में गो माता के लिए किया जाता है इसीलिए संगठन हर वर्ष गो माता के नाम से हवन करता है। संगठन के सभी गो भक्तों ने इस हवन में अपनी-अपनी आहुति दी।

बनाया जा रहा गो सेवा धाम हॉस्पिटल
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सोनी ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन निरंतर 16 वर्षों से गायों का निशुल्क इलाज करा रहा है। शहर की बेसहारा गायों का अंतिम संस्कार संगठन के द्वारा विधि विधान से किया जाता है।
संगठन अब तक लगभग 50,000 गायों को कसाई से मुक्त करा चुका है। अभी संगठन गो सेवा धाम हॉस्पिटल बना रहा है जो कि दो साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। इसमें घायल गायों का पूरा इलाज किया जाएगा।

