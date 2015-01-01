पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं:बांदरी-मालथौन में वार्डों का आरक्षण भी हो गया, बिलहरा-सुरखी अधर में

सागर2 घंटे पहले
बिलहरा-सुरखी अधर में भी तक

जिले में वर्ष-2018 में घोषित जिले की 4 नगर परिषद मालथौन, बांदरी, बिलहरा और सुरखी में से दो अस्तित्व में आ गई हैं, जबकि दो को लेकर अब भी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी। जबकि चारों की अधिसूचना एक साथ ही जारी हुई थी।

दरअसल खुरई विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत आने वाली बांदरी और मालथौन नगर परिषद में सितंबर 2020 में संचालन समितियां भी बन गईं थीं। अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष और सदस्य भी नियुक्त कर दिए गए। सीएमओ भी दोनों जगह नियुक्त हो गए। यहां पर करोड़ों रुपयों के विकास कार्य भी नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह द्वारा स्वीकृत करा दिए गए हैं। कुछ काम शुरू भी हो गए।

वैसे यह दोनों ही नगर परिषद मंत्री सिंह की विधानसभा क्षेत्र की हैं। जबकि दो अन्य पंचायतें सुरखी और बिलहरा में फिलहाल न तो कोई समिति बनी है न ही अब तक वार्डों का परिसीमन हुआ है। ऐसे में यहां नगरीय निकाय के चुनाव समय से होंगे या नहीं यह असमंजस बना हुआ है।

फिलहाल यहां पर पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के तहत ही कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में राहतगढ़ पहले से ही नगर परिषद है। ऐसे में सुरखी और बिलहरा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के लोग भी यही आस लगाए बैठे हैं कि यहां भी लोकल बॉडी क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम करेगी।

बिलहरा

जैसीनगर तहसील के अंतर्गत आने वाली बिलहरा ग्राम पंचायत को नगर परिषद बनाने की अधिसूचना जारी हो चुकी है। इसमें केवलारी, पिपरिया, टेकापार सींगना, खुरईथावरी, महुआखेड़ा व बेरखेड़ी-मढिय़ा को भी शामिल कर दिया गया था।

सुरखी

सागर तहसील के तहत आने वाली सुरखी ग्राम पंचायत को भी नगर पंचायत बनाने की घोषणा हुई थी। इसमें सुरखी के अलावा क्षेत्र की विदवांस, चतुर्भटा, मिड़वासा और करैया पंचायत को शामिल किया गया है।

वार्ड सीमाओं का प्रकाशन इसी सप्ताह हो सकता है

वार्डों की सीमाओं का प्रकाशन शासन स्तर पर लंबित था। संभवतः इस सप्ताह यानी शुक्रवार को गजट में प्रकाशन हो जाएगा। इसके बाद कलेक्टर द्वारा तिथि की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। उसके बाद वार्डों का आरक्षण हो जाएगा।
- ज्योति सिंह, परियोजना अधिकारी, जिला शहरी विकास अभिकरण

