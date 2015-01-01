पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जगमग परिसर:151वीं गौर जयंती पर जगमग हुआ 830 हैक्टेयर में फैला सागर विवि का परिसर, 37 विभागों में 10 हजार छात्र अध्ययनरत

सागरएक घंटा पहले
डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की गुरुवार को 151वीं जयंती की पूर्व संध्या पर परिसर में आकर्षक विद‌युत सज्जा की गई है। ( मनुज नामदेव द‌वारा ड्रोन से लिया गया फोटो)

सागर विवि के संस्थापक डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की गुरुवार को 151वीं जयंती है। इस उपलक्ष्य में विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में आकर्षक रोशनी की गई है। विवि का कुल परिसर 830.3 हैक्टेयर में फैला हुआ है। डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर स्वयं विश्वविद्यालय परिसर को विहंगम स्वरूप दे गए थे। धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता हुआ विश्वविद्यालय का जो वर्तमान स्वरूप है, उसमें 37 विभागों में करीब 10000 विद्यार्थी अध्यनरत हैं। 300 से अधिक शिक्षक और 1000 से अधिक कर्मचारी यहां कार्यरत हैं।

सागर में डॉ. गौर का मंदिर है, जन्म जयंती के आयोजन से पहले बुधवार को उनकी प्रतिमा को मास्क पहनाया गया।
बॉयस हॉस्टल से लेकर गर्ल्स हॉस्टल, शिक्षकों के आवासीय कैंपस तक यहां कई बिल्डिंग बनी हुई हैं। यहीं पर डॉ. गौर के साथ विवि के पहले कुलाधिपति पंडित रविशंकर शुक्ल की समाधि भी बनी हुई है।

