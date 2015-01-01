पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतियोगिता:दमोह को हराकर सागर ने जीती टी- 20 अंतर जिला क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता

सागर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दमोह के 125 रनों के लक्ष्य को मेजबान टीम ने एक ओवर शेष रहते किया हासिल

सागर डिवीजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में एमपीसीए मैदान पर खेली गई टी -20 अंतर जिला क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता मेजबान सागर ने जीती। टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मुकाबले में सागर जिले की टीम ने दमोह को एक रोमांचक मुकाबले मे 3 विकेट से हराया। सागर के कप्तान शांतनु त्रिपाठी ने टॉस जीतकर दमोह को पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। दमोह की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 125 रन बना सकी।

अभिजित सक्सेना ने 28, ओजस अग्रवाल ने 24 और शहीद खान ने 23 रन बनाए सागर की ओर से कुलप्रीत सिंह ने 3 विकेट लिए जबकि फतेह खान और सत्यम दुबे को 2 - 2 सफलता मिली। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी सागर की टीम ने एक ओवर शेष रहते ही 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर 127 रन बनकर 3 विकेट से फाइनल मुकाबला जीत लिया। सागर के लिए शांतनु त्रिपाठी और राजा ठाकुर ने 25-25 रन बनाए। दमोह के लिए अभिषेक चंदेल और कैलाश पटेल ने 2-2 विकेट लिए।

3 विकेट लेने के बाद नाबाद 14 रनों की पारी खेलने वाले सागर के कुलप्रीत सिंह को मैन ऑफ दी मैच चुना गया। समापन समारोह पूर्व रणजी खिलाड़ी और मध्यप्रदेश रणजी टीम के चयनकर्ता शांतनु पित्रे के मुख्य आतिथ्य मे हुआ। इस मौके पर सागर डिवीजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के सचिव फारुख खान, चेयरमैन प्रो. केएस पित्रे, रघुनंदन त्रिपाठी, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, विनय शुक्ला, प्रवीण लोकरस, सचेंद्र भट्ट, इरशाद खान मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें