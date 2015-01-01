पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार:"अपने आप में लीन होने का नाम ही मोक्ष, यही उत्थान की डगर'

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • श्री समवसरण एवं सिद्धचक्र महामण्डल विधान का दूसरा दिन

हर आदमी उत्थान चाहता है। लेकिन उसे उत्थान तब तक प्राप्त नहीं होता। जब तक वह अपने जीवन को भीतरी विकास की ऒर न ले जाए। क्योंकि बाहर की ओर जाना विनाश है। अंदर की ऒर जाना विकास है। अपने आप में लीन हो जाने का नाम ही मोक्ष है। हम बाहरी संसाधनों के प्रति आकर्षित न हों। ध्यान रखे कि हम अपने अंदर की सारी की सारी गंदगी बाहर निकाल दे तो पवित्रता हमारे अंदर अवश्य आ जाएगी।

जब हमारे अंदर पवित्रता आ जाएगी तो निश्चित तौर पर हमारा जीवन श्रेष्ठ, उन्नति शील, सुखी और शांतिमय बन जाएगा। यह बात ऐलकश्री सिद्धान्त सागर महाराज ने कही। वे श्री महावीर दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर नेहानगर में चल रहे श्री समवसरण एवं श्री सिद्धचक्र महामण्डल विधान के दूसरे दिन श्रद्धालुओं पर अमृत वचनों की वर्षा कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि जीव संवेदनाओ का पिंड है। संवेदनाएं जब अंतर्मुखी हो जाती है तो वे जीवन को उत्थान की ऒर ले जाती है और जब संवेदनाये अपनी गति बाहर की ऒर करने लगती है तो जीव का पतन प्रारंभ हो जाता है। प्राणी उत्थान की अंतिम चरमसीमा सिद्धत्व को प्राप्त करने के लिए यदि प्रयास करे तो निश्चित तौर पर अपना जीवन सुखी बना सकता है।

श्री सिद्धचक्र विधान का मतलब यह होता है कि सिद्ध भगवान के गुणों के समूह को आत्मसात कर लेना और जब उनके गुणों को हम आत्मसात करते है तो हमारे अंदर के दोष समाप्त हो जाते है। हिंसा, अहिंसा में बदल जाती है। झूठ, सत्य के रूप में प्रकट हो जाता है। चोरी और कुशील जैसे पाप सदा के लिए अलविदा होकर हमारे चरित्र का निर्माण कर देते है। जब हमारे चरित्र का निर्माण हो जाता है। तब हमारा जीवन श्रेष्ठ बन जाता है। अपने जीवन की श्रेष्ठता प्राप्त करने के लिए हमें बाहरी बहिर्मुखी प्रवृत्तियों को निवृत्ति में बदलना पड़ता है। जब हमारी प्रवृत्तियां निवृत्ति में बदल जाती है।

हम सारी बिडंबनाओ से ऊपर उठने लगते है। तब सांसारिक उलझनों से हम सुलझन की ऒर बढ़ जाते है। तब निश्चित तौर पर हमारा भक्ति का प्रवाह प्रारंभ हो जाता है और जहां प्रभु की भक्ति होती है। प्रभु के प्रति समपर्ण होता है, जहां हमारी श्रद्धा जागृत हो जाती है वहां पर उत्थान का रास्ता खुल जाता है।

