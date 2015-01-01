पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ताल के बाद खुलासा:कैंट थाने से 720 मीटर दूर सट्‌टा मंडी, रोज आठ घंटे लग रही 500 लोगों की भीड़, पांच बुकी खिला रहे सट्‌टा

सागर। श्रीकांत त्रिपाठी, अतुल तिवारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कजलीवन मैदान में मंदिर के पीछे सट्‌टा चल रहा है
  • 2 रिपोर्टर, 1 फोटोजर्नलिस्ट ने भीड़ का हिस्सा बनकर सटोरियों से दोस्ती की, 4 दिन पड़ताल के बाद खुलासा

फुटबाॅल के ख्यात कजलीवन मैदान में रोज आठ घंटे सट्‌टा मंडी चल रही है। यहां पांच लोग 500 से ज्यादा लोगों को सट्टा खिला रहे हैं। खुलेआम चल रहा यह काम पुलिस को दिखाई नहीं दिया, जबकि मैदान से कैंट थाना की दूरी केवल 720 मीटर है। इधर सट्‌टा खिलाने वालों का दावा है कि उन्होंने पुलिस से तगड़ी सेटिंग कर रखी है, इसलिए कार्रवाई नहीं होगी।

सट्टे का यह धंधा सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हो जाता है। इस अवैध कारोबार में युवा से लेकर बुजुर्ग तक सब शामिल हैं। कोई मोबाइल एप से सट्टे का खेल खिलाता है तो कोई सट्टे के नंबरों की बुकिंग करता है। हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि हर दिन 6 से 8 घंटे पूरे मैदान में सटोरियों का खेल चलता है।

नौजवान व नाबालिग मोबाइल के प्ले स्टोर से एप डाउनलोड कर उनमें देखकर सट्टा लगा रहे हैं। प्ले स्टोर में सट्टा किंग, सट्टा बाजार लाइव रिजल्ट, ब्लैक सट्टा, सट्टा मटका, ट्रिक सट्टा मटका, सट्टा एप लाइव, सट्टा किंग कल्याण, सट्टा काला जादू, लाल घोड़ा सट्टा जैसे दो दर्जन से अधिक एप हैं। जिनसे युवाओं को सट्टे की जानकारी मिल रही है तो वहीं बड़े-बूढ़े सट्टा चार्ट में देखकर बुकिंग कर रहे हैं। जिसमें बुकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग से लेकर ऑफलाइन चिट देने तक का काम खुलेआम कर रहे हैं।

बुकी का दावा: पुलिस से हमारी तगड़ी सेटिंग है, आप तो बस नंबर लगाओ

रिपोर्टर - यहां बुकिंग कब से शुरू हो जाती है? सटोरिया - बुकिंग तो सुबह से ही शुरू हो जाती है कभी भी आ जाओ। आपका भी दाव लगा देंगे। रिपोर्टर - बुकिंग कितने बजे तक चलती है। सटोरिया - सुबह 11 बजे से बुकिंग होगी और रात को 8 बजे तक हम यही मिलते हैं। कहीं नहीं जाते। रिपोर्टर - सिंगल अंक या जोड़ी खुलने पर कौन से खेल में कितने पैसे मिल जाता हैं? सटोरिया - तीनों खेलों में बराबर ही मिलते हैं। सिंगल अंक खुलने पर एक के 9 और जोड़ी खुलने पर एक के 90 रुपए मिलते हैं। कई लोग रोज जीतते हैं। रिपोर्टर - खुलेआम सट्‌टा चल रहा है, यहां खड़े रहने में पुलिस कार्रवाई का डर तो नहीं है? सटोरिया - अरे तुम तो नंबर लगाओ, फिर खड़े रहना कोई हाथ भी नहीं लगाएगा। सबको हिस्सा जाता है। पुलिस से तगड़ी सेटिंग है। डरने की जरूरत नहीं।

ये हैं जिम्मेदार, जिन्होंने सट्टा मंडी को फलने का मौका दिया

संतराम राठौर, बीट प्रभारी - कजलीवन मैदान जिस बीट में आता है ये उसके प्रभारी है। क्षेत्र में कहीं भी अनैतिक काम चलने से रोकना इनका दायित्व है।

ऐसी समक्रियता

इनके मोबाइल 9584547524 पर बात करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन स्विच ऑफ मिला।

समरजीत सिंह परिहार, टीआई - इनका कर्तव्य है कि क्षेत्र में अपराधों पर अंकुश लगे, लेकिन यहां अवैध मंंडी लग गई और इन्हें जानकारी तक नहीं मिली।

अब सफाई दी

कजलीवन मैदान में सट्टा खिलाने के संबंध में जानकारी नहीं है, मैं अभी दिखवाता हूं।

विक्रम सिंह कुशवाहा, एएसपी - इनके पास शहर के सभी थानों का प्रभार है, यदि टीआई कार्रवाई न करें तो ये अपनी टीम भेजकर दबिश दे सकते हैं लेकिन इन्होंने भी धरपकड़ नहीं की।

अब सफाई दी

अब तक मेरे संज्ञान में ऐसा मामला नहीं आया। यदि किसी का नाम आपको पता है तो बताओ। मैं टीआई को बोलकर कार्रवाई करवाता हूं।

तत्काल कार्रवाई होगी

सट्टेबाजों को पकड़ने के लिए हम लगातार अभियान चला रहे हैं। ऐसे में यदि कहीं सट्टा मंडी वाली बात है तो इस पर तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्रवाई होगी।

- अतुल सिंह, एसपी

शिकायत ही नहीं मिली

अभी तक मेरे पास ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई है। आप के माध्यम से मुझे जानकारी मिली है। इस पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

-अनिल शर्मा, आईजी

