डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विवि:44 कोर्स में 1815 छात्रों को जारी हुईं थी सीट, 998 ने भरी फीस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
1815 विद्यार्थियों को सीट आवंटित
  • 44 पाठ्यक्रमों में करीब 1815 विद्यार्थियों को सीट आवंटित

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय में सत्र 2020-21 में दाखिले के लिए पहले चरण की काउंसिलिंग चल रही है। अब तक स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के 44 पाठ्यक्रमों में करीब 1815 विद्यार्थियों को सीट आवंटित की जा चुकी है। इनमें से अब तक 998 विद्यार्थियों ने बुधवार की रात तक फीस जमा कर दी थी। करीब 20 पाठ्यक्रमों में फीस जमा करने की 3 दिन की अवधि पूरी हो चुकी है।

जबकि शेष बचे पाठ्यक्रमों में फीस जमा करने के लिए गुरुवार की रात 11.30 बजे तक विद्यार्थियों के पास अंतिम मौका रहेगा। ऐसे में गुरुवार के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी कि कुल कितने विद्यार्थियों ने इन 44 पाठ्यक्रमों में पहले चरण में दाखिले के लिए फीस जमा की। इस बीच बीए-बीएड, बीएससी बायो एवं मैथ्स की मेरिट सूची जारी कर दी गई है।

पीजी में दो की मेरिट अटकी, एमटेक में एसी के मिनिट्स का इंतजार

पीजी के दो पाठ्यक्रम फार्मेसी, पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन अटक कर रह गए हैं। इन दोनों ही पाठ्यक्रमों में विभाग और एडमिशन सेल के बीच समन्वय ना हो पाने के कारण अब तक मेरिट सूची जारी नहीं की जा सकी है। इसी प्रकार एमटेक प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं कराने का निर्णय एकेडमिक काउंसिल में हो चुका है लेकिन इसकी मेरिट सूची भी एसी के मिनट्स जारी नहीं हो पाने के कारण अब तक जारी नहीं की गई है।

नंबर बढ़ने के आरोप के बाद बैकफुट पर आ गया विश्वविद्यालय

गुपचुप तरीके से विद्यार्थियों के नंबर बढ़ाने के आरोप लगने के बाद एडमिशन सेल अब बैकफुट पर है। विद्यार्थियों को तुरंत फीस भरने की लिंक जारी नहीं की गई है। उसी में नीचे लिखा गया है कि यदि किसी विद्यार्थी को किसी अन्य विद्यार्थी के नंबर बढ़ने पर आपत्ति है तो 24 घंटे के भीतर आपत्ति दर्ज कराएं। इस बीच एडमिशन सेल ने विद्यार्थियों के आए शिकायती और पूछताछ संबंधी कॉल पर यह भी बताया है कि एनसीसी का ए सर्टिफिकेट होने वाले छात्र को 6, बी सर्टिफिकेट वाले को 8 एवं सी सर्टिफिकेट वाले को 10 नंबर जोड़ कर दिए जा रहे हैं।

