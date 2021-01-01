पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संगठनों ने CM को बताईं समस्याएं:चयनित आवेदकों ने शिक्षक भर्ती पूरी करने, बिजलीर्मियों ने निजीकरण रोकने और शिवसेना ने कोरोना योद्धाओं को सम्मान देने की मांग

सागरएक घंटा पहले
सीएम को अपनी मांगें बताते मप्र बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीएम को अपनी मांगें बताते मप्र बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ के सदस्य।

शनिवार को एक दिन के दौरे पर आए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को विभिन्न संगठन व लोगों ने समस्याएं भी बताईं। युवाओं ने वर्ष 2018 में शुरू की गई शिक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी करने, शिवसेना ने कोरोना योद्धाओं को सम्मान दिए जाने और बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ ने 19 समस्याओं के निराकरण करने की मांग की। इसमें निजीकरण पर रोक लगाने की मांग सबसे अहम है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सभी को जल्द समस्याएं हल करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

5 फरवरी को भोपाल में देंगे धरना

चयनित शिक्षक संघ के प्रांत संयोजक अमित गौतम ने बताया, सीएम ने जल्द भर्ती करने का आश्वासन दिया है। उन्होंने बताया, वर्ष 2018 अटकी भर्ती प्रक्रिया यदि जल्द पूरी नहीं हुई, तो 5 फरवरी को भोपाल में धरना दिया जाएगा, 52 जिलों में मुख्यालय पर एक साथ चलेगा। इसके बाद भोपाल में आंदोलन शुरू किया जाएगा। मांग करने वालों में जिला प्रभारी राजकिशोर पाटकर, सूर्यकांत द्विवेदी, आनंद व्यास, दीपा चौबे समेत अन्य शामिल रहे।

कोरोना योद्धाओं को दी जाए राहत राशि

शिवसेना ने सीएम से मुलाकात कर कोरोना योद्धाओं को राहत राशि दिए जाने की मांग की। सीएम को दिए ज्ञापन मेें शिवसैनिकों ने बताया, ड्यटी पर तैनात रहे उप-निरीक्षक भरत पाण्डेय, आरक्षक शिवराम देवलिया और प्रधान आरक्षक रामेंद्र मिश्रा कोरोना योद्धा के रूप में शहीद हो गए। इनके परिजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सम्मानित नहीं किया गया। साथ ही, इन्हें राहत राशि से वंचित रखा गया है। शिवसैनिकों ने जिला प्रशासन की कार्य प्रणाली को लेकर भी आपत्ति जताते हुए अधिकारियों की शिकायत की। मांग करने वालों में पप्पू तिवारी, दीपक ठाकुर, हेमराज आलू और विकास यादव समेत अन्य शामिल रहे।

बिजली कंपनियों के निजीकरण पर लगाएं रोक

मप्र बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ के प्रदेश महामंत्री किशोरी लाल रायकवार के नेतृत्व में बिजली कर्मचारियों ने सीएम को मकरोनिया में मांग पत्र सौंपा। इसमें कर्मचारियों ने बिजली कंपनियों के निजीकरण पर तत्काल रोक लगाने व केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी स्टैंडर्ड बिडिंग डॉक्यूमेंट को प्रदेश की विद्युत कंपनियों पर लागू न करने की मांग की। साथ ही, सभी संविदा व अनुकंपा नियुक्ति प्राप्त कर्मचारियों को नियमित करने, विद्युत कंपनियों के संरचनात्मक ढांचे में परिवर्तन करने, कर्मचारियों को बोनस दिए जाने, सुरक्षा के लिए विद्युत प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट बनाए जाने और तृतीय उच्च वेतनमान का लाभ दिए जाने की मांग की गई। मांग करने वालों में आशीष सिंह, रविकांत श्रीवास्तव, केशव प्रसाद तिवारी, महेन्द्र प्रजापति, आरके दरयानी, नवीन सक्सेना और राजीव नामदेव समेत अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल रहे।

