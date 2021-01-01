पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:स्मार्ट सिटी : महिलाओं संबंधी अपराधों को रोकने बनेगा एप, कंट्रोल कमांड सेंटर से मिलेगी मदद

सागर
बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की मीटिंग। - Dainik Bhaskar
बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की मीटिंग।
  • बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की 18वीं बोर्ड बैठक संपन्न, कई प्रोजेक्ट पर बनी सहमति

स्मार्ट सिटी ऑफिस में बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की 18वीं बैठक जिला कलेक्टर सह-अध्यक्ष सागर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड दीपक सिंह की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को आयोजित हुई। बैठक में सागर स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा सागर शहर में विकसित की जाने वाली परियोजनाओं से जुड़े डीपीआर और आरएफपी प्रारूपों की समीक्षा बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स ने करते हुए सैद्धांतिक स्वीकृति दी।

कुछ डायरेक्टर्स इस मीटिंग में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से शामिल हुए। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया है कि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के निर्देश पर सागर को एक सेफ सिटी बनाने के लिए महिला सुरक्षा और साइबर सुरक्षा को लेकर एक मोबाइल एप का निर्माण किया जाएगा। जिसे स्मार्ट सिटी के इंटीग्रेटेड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके माध्यम से मिलने वाली सूचनाओं पर इंटीग्रेटेड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर से तत्काल कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार छात्राओं और महिलाओं संबंधी अपराधों पर रोक लगाई जा सकेगी साथ ही बढ़ते साइबर अपराधों की घटनाओं पर भी रोक लगाई जा सकेगी। सागर को अपराध मुक्त सेफ सिटी बनाया जा सकेगा।

जीआईएस के तहत हर एक घर की होंगी नंबरिंग
जीआईएस पर आधारित प्रापर्टी टैक्स एंड सर्वे प्रोजेक्ट पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा गया कि प्रत्येक स्ट्रीट को नंबर दिया जाएगा। घर को डोर नंबर अलाट किया जाएगा। इससे ऑनलाइन जीआईएस प्लेट फार्म से जोड़ कर शहर के प्रत्येक घर के सीवरेज कनेक्शन, नल कनेक्शन, बिजली कनेक्शन, प्रापर्टी टैक्स जैसी अन्य महत्वपूर्ण सेवाओं की जानकारी को इस प्रोजेक्ट से जोड़कर स्मार्ट सिटी के इंटीग्रेटेड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर से मॉनिटर किया जाएगा।

बैठक में परकोटा स्ट्रीट वाल का सौंदर्यीकरण व पुनर्विकास प्रोजेक्ट, जिला हास्पिटल में वेटिंग एरिया सहित इंट्रेंस हाल एंड टिकटिंग काउंटर, खेल परिसर मैदान एवं नगरनिगम स्टेडियम में बनाए जा रहे इंटीग्रेटेड स्पोर्ट काॅम्प्लेक्स, आईटी इनबिल्ट फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम, ट्रैफिक प्लान सर्वे, लेक साइड एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर की आरएफपी, हैरिटेज साइट एंड कंजर्वेशन आदि पर भी चर्चा की गई। बैठक में सह कार्यकारी निदेशक आरपी अहिरवार, जीएस सलूजा, नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास, जीपी सिंह, नरेन्द्र वशिष्ठ, विजय गुप्ता, बिंदू नायर, सीईओ राहुल सिंह राजपूत, कंपनी सेक्रेटरी रजत गुप्ता, सीएफओ केपी श्रीवास्तव समेत अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

