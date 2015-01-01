पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईसी की बैठक:बीएमसी में साप्ताहिक या पाक्षिक आधार पर बाहर से बुलाए जाएंगे सुपर स्पेशिलिटी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में जल्द ही सुपर स्पेशलिटी सुविधा शुरू होगी
  • मूलभूत सुविधाएं सुचारू संचालित करने के लिए रखे प्रस्ताव

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में जल्द ही सुपर स्पेशलिटी सुविधा शुरू होगी। इसके लिए सोमवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज की कार्यकारिणी समिति की 26वीं बैठक में प्रस्ताव रखा गया। जिसे अध्यक्ष सहित सदस्यों ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित कर दिया।

प्रस्ताव के अनुसार महानगरों मसलन नागपुर, भोपाल, इंदौर तथा जबलपुर जैसे शहरों से विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों को साप्ताहिक या पाक्षिक मेडिकल कॉलेज में बुलाया जाएगा। ताकि सुपर स्पेशलिटी इलाज के लिए मरीजों को महानगरों का रुख नहीं करना पड़े।

संभाग आयुक्त मुकेश शुक्ला की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में कॉलेज में सभी मूलभूत सुविधाएं सुचारू संचालित करने के लिए प्रस्ताव पास किया गया। साथ ही पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 का लाभ का बजट पारित किया गया।

वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 की कुल वास्तविक आय 9 करोड़ 26 लाख 51 हजार की तुलना में कुल वास्तविक व्यय 7 करोड़ 27 लाख 45 हजार हुआ। इस तरह एक करोड़ 99 लाख का लाभ का बजट पारित किया गया। इसी प्रकार वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में किए गए आधिक्य व्ययों की कार्योत्तर स्वीकृति, छात्र कल्याण, कम्प्यूटर लैब मद में कार्योत्तर स्वीकृति का प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत किया गया।

बैठक में गत बैठक 2 दिसंबर 2019 का क्रियान्वयन, मध्यप्रदेश स्वशासी चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय चिकित्सकीय सेवा आदर्श नियम 2018 एवं गैर शैक्षणिक आदर्श सेवा नियम 2018 के अंतर्गत नियुक्ति संबंधी कार्यवाही करने, चतुर्थ श्रेणी की भर्ती प्रकिया पर निर्णय, अनुरक्षण संबंधी कार्यवाही, महाविद्यालय के उच्च दाव विद्युत कनेक्शन के संबंध, इंसीनरेटर भवन का हस्तांतरण, एप्रोच रोड तैयार कराना, ईटीपी ऑपरेशन एवं मैंटेनेंस की निविदा अवधि बढ़ाने संबंधी कार्योत्तर स्वीकृति दी गई।

इंसीनरेटर जल्द शुरू किया जाए

इंसीनरेटर भवन का हस्तांतरण मेसर्स डेविस सर्जिको को किया जा चुका है। मशीन उपकरण भी पहुंच चुके है। उपकरणों का इंस्टालेशन शीघ्र कर उसे शुरू किया जाए। गार्डन का संचालन स्मार्ट सिटी से कराने का प्रस्ताव पास किया गया। फ्लोमीटर खरीदी के लिए की गई निविदा की कार्योत्तर स्वीकृति, पैरामेडिकल पुस्तकों की कार्योत्तर स्वीकृति, कोविड-19 बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट निस्तारण संबंधी स्वीकृति, बीएससी नर्सिग छात्राओं की फीस वृद्धि के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन किया गया।

