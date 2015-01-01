पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवचन:अंधविश्वास गुमराह करता है, सच्ची राह नहीं दिखाता: मुनिश्री

सागरएक घंटा पहले
अंध + विश्वास = अंधविश्वास। आंख बंद करके विश्वास कर लेना ही अंधविश्वास कहलाता है। अर्थात किसी भी मान्यता, धारणा को आंख बंद करके स्वीकार करना अंधविश्वास कहलाता है। बिना सोचे समझे बिना विवेक दृष्टि रखे हर एक चीज को मान लेना अंधविश्वास है।

चमत्कार को नमस्कार कर लेना भी अंधविश्वास है। पाखंड पूर्ण परंपरा या ढोंग को स्वीकार कर लेना धर्म मान लेना या जीवन में सहायक मान लेना ही अंधविश्वास है। यह बात मुनिश्री कुन्थुसागर महाराज ने कही। वे श्री महावीर दिगंबर जैन मंदिर नेहानगर में प्रवचन दे रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह अंधविश्वास कैसे पैदा होता है ? अंधविश्वास लालच के कारण पैदा होता है ।जब किसी प्रकार का डर, भय होता है तो वह अंधविश्वास की ओर बढ़ जाता है। वह ऐसे लोगों के पास चला जाता है जिनका दूसरों को बुद्धू बनाना ही उद्देश्य होता है।

अंधविश्वास व्यक्ति को गुमराह करता है। कभी सच्ची राह दिखा नहीं सकता। एक व्यक्ति एक ज्योतिषी के पास गया। उससे पूछा था कि हमारा व्यापार नहीं चलता। कोई उपाय बताइए। उसने कहा कोई बात नहीं तीन मिर्ची ऊपर, तीन मिर्ची नीचे, बीच में नींबू लगाकर अपनी दुकान के सामने लटका लीजिए।

इस पर व्यक्ति ने कहा मेरी तो सब्जी की ही दुकान है। मेरे यहां तो वैसे ही निम्बू मिर्ची होते है। इस तरह के अंधविश्वास में कभी मत पढ़िएगा। क्योंकि कुछ लोग अंधविश्वास में पढ़ कर धन ,मान-सम्मान, इज्जत तक खो बैठते हैं। इसलिए ऐसे लोगो से बचकर रहिएगा। अंधविश्वास का त्याग कर देना चाहिए क्योंकि इसका बुखार दुखी करता है। अंधविश्वास धजी का सांप है।

