उपभोक्ताओं को राहत:31 दिसंबर तक संपत्तिकर, जलकर पर अधिभार में छूट

सागरएक घंटा पहले
उपभोक्ता प्रभार आदि के भुगतान अधिभार में 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक छूट

कोरोना वायरस के कारण रोजगार में कमी, उद्योग धंधों में गिरावट और सर्विस सेक्टर में शिथिलता को देखते हुए नगरीय निकायों द्वारा लिए जाने वाले कर उपभोक्ता प्रभार आदि के भुगतान अधिभार में 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक छूट देने का निर्णय लिया है।

निगमायुक्त आरपी अहिरवार ने बताया कि ऐसे प्रकरणों में जिनमें कर और अधिकार की राशि 50 हजार रुपए तक बकाया होने पर अधिभार में 100 प्रतिशत, संपत्तिकर कर के ऐसे प्रकरण जिनमें कर तथा अधिकार की राशि 1 लाख रुपए तक बकाया होने पर अधिभार में 50 प्रतिशत की छूट। वहीं ऐसे प्रकरणों में जिन में कर और अधिकार की राशि 1 लाख रुपए से अधिक बकाया होने पर अधिभार में 25 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी।

जल कर अधिभार में यह रहेगी छूट- जलकर उपभोक्ता प्रभार व जलकर के ऐसे प्रकरण जिनमें कर तथा अधिभार की राशि 10 हजार रुपए तक बकाया है। उनमें अधिभार में 100 प्रतिशत की छूट रही। वहीं 10 हजार रुपए से 50 हजार रुपए तक तक बकाया है, उनमें अधिभार में 75 प्रतिशत की छूट और 50 हजार रुपए से अधिक बकाया है अधिभार में 50 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी। निगमायुक्त अहिरवार ने बताया कि यह छूट 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक लंबित राशि का भुगतान करने पर ही दी जाएगी। छूट मात्र अधिभार पर लागू होगी।

