सर्वेक्षण:सागर में पहली बार ड्रोन से होगा ग्रामीण आबादी का सर्वेक्षण, नक्शे पर आएगा किस मकान का काैन है मालिक

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई स्वामित्व योजना के तहत सागर में पहली बार ड्रोन से ग्रामीण आबादी का सर्वेक्षण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए सीएलआर और कलेक्टर द्वारा अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। जिसके बाद तहसीलदारों ने केस दर्ज करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम ड्रोन सर्वे के लिए सागर आएगी। हालांकि टीम के आने की तारीख जिला प्रशासन को 3 दिन पहले ही मिलेगी। सर्वे की खास बात यह है कि ड्रोन और पटवारी सर्वे के बाद जो नक्शा तैयार होगा उसमें गांव के मकान और खसरा नंबर के साथ मालिक का नाम भी लिखा जाएगा।

बीना से शुरू होगा सर्वे, अधिकार अभिलेख जारी होने में लग सकते हैं छह माह

एसएलआर राकेश अहिरवार ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि तहसीलदारों द्वारा केस दर्ज करने का काम शुरू किया जा चुका है। इसके बाद सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम ड्रोन सर्वे करेगी। सर्वे बीना की तरफ से शुरू होगा। टीम एक दिन में 6 से 10 गांव तक का सर्वे करेगी। ड्रोन से सर्वे के बाद प्रारूप नक्शा तहसीलदार और पटवारियों को सौंपा जाएगा। वे प्रारूप से अपने रिकॉर्ड का मिलान करेंगे।

इसके बाद नक्शा मोबाइल एप सारा पर अपलोड होगा। पटवारियों द्वारा सर्वे कार्य किया जाएगा। हर एक मकान व भूमि का रिकॉर्ड एप पर अपलोड होगा। इसके बाद प्रारूप का प्रकाशन कर दावे-आपत्ति बुलाए जाएंगे। अंत में सब कुछ सही होने पर अधिकार अभिलेख जारी होंगे। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में करीब छह माह का समय लग सकता है।

विवादों का निपटारा करने के लिए समितियों का गठन

सर्वे के दौरान विवाद की स्थितियों से बचने के िलए प्रशासन द्वारा पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया गया है। इसमें सरपंच, सचिव, पटवारी और दो आम नागरिक शामिल रहेंगे। 25 सितंबर 2018 तक काबिज का ही कब्जा माना जाएगा। सर्वे में एक परिवार की परिभाषा रसोई से तय होगी। एक घर में दो रसोई मिलीं तो उन्हें दो परिवार माना जाएगा।

बैंक ऋण और संपत्ति हस्तांतरण में होगी आसानी

इस योजना का लक्ष्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की आबादी का सर्वेक्षण एवं अधिकार अभिलेख तैयार किया जाना है। इसके बाद आबादी क्षेत्र के समीप यदि दखल रहित भूमि पर बसाहटें मिलती हैं ताे उस भूमि को आबादी घोषित की जाने की कार्रवाई की जा सकेगी। इसके बाद वहां रहने वाले लोग अपनी संपत्तियों पर बैंक ऋण का लाभ उठा सकेंगे । भविष्य में पारिवारिक विभाजन और संपत्ति के हस्तांतरण की प्रक्रिया भी सुचारू होगी। पारिवारिक संपत्ति विवाद कम हो जाएगा। सरकार को सार्वजनिक संपत्ति की सुरक्षा और रख-रखाव आसान हो जाएगा।

सर्वे के लिए 6 राज्य और प्रदेश में चुने गए केवल 12 जिले

स्वामित्व योजना के तहत ड्रोन सर्वे के लिए पहले चरण में देशभर में मध्यप्रदेश समेत छह राज्य चुने गए हैं। इनमें मध्यप्रदेश में 12 जिलों में सर्वे किया जाएगा। सागर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का सर्वे पहले चरण में ही शामिल है। यह सर्वे वैसे तो बारिश के तुरंत बाद शुरू किया जाना था, लेकिन उपचुनाव के चलते इस कार्य में देरी हुई।

ग्रामीण आबादी का सर्वेक्षण इस बार ड्रोन से होना है। इससे गांव में मकान, भूमि और उनके मालिकों का रिकॉर्ड व्यवस्थित होगा। इस प्रक्रिया में समय लगेगा, लेकिन इससे भविष्य में बैंक ऋण, संपत्ति हस्तांतरण और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति की सुरक्षा और रख-रखाव आसान हो जाएगा।

- दीपक सिंह, कलेक्टर सागर

