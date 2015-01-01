पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:लोकल लें सामान और मेहनतकश को दें सम्मान; धोखाधड़ी की गुंजाइश नहीं और माल भी उम्दा

सागरएक घंटा पहले
कटरा बाजार में लगी दुकान
  • पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद बाजार में रौनक, इस बार दुकानदारों को पूरा माल बिकने की जागी उम्मीद

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की वजह से रहे लॉकडाउन के कारण लंबे समय तक बाजार बंद रहे। लेकिन दीपावली के त्योहार ने अब बाजार में जान फूंक दी है। रवि पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद से बाजार में रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। सोमवार को भी बाजार रोशन रहा। जानकार बताते हैं कि इस साल भी दीपावली के त्योहार पर अच्छी बिकवाली होने के आसार हैं। लोगों का रुझान इस बार लोकल में बने सामान पर ज्यादा है।

धनतेरस-दिवाली पर सारा माल खपने की उम्मीद

40 साल से बतासा-परवल का व्यापार कर रहे रामपुरा वार्ड निवासी सुनील नेमा बताते हैं कि पिछले साल करीब 3 क्विंटल माल बनाया था। लेकिन इस साल कोरोना महामारी के कारण डेढ़ क्विंटल ही तैयार किया है। इन दिनों में पिछले साल 50 किलो तक माल बिक जाता था। लेकिन अब 10 किलो की भी बिक्री नहीं हो रही। हालांकि दीपावली और धनतेरस पर सारा माल खपने की उम्मीद है।

पिछले साल दिल्ली से लाए थे माल, अभी लोकल से खरीद रहे

10 साल से होजरी का व्यापार कर रहे पुरव्याउ वार्ड निवासी भरत चौरसिया का कहना है कि इस साल बाजार 50 फीसदी से भी कम है। पिछले साल दो लाख का माल दिल्ली से लाए थे। लेकिन इस साल रोज स्थानीय बाजार से माल खरीद रहे हैं। अभी बाजार में कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा है। लेकिन दीपावली पर बाजार में तेजी आने और अच्छा व्यापार होने की उम्मीद है।

50% कम हुई बिक्री, लेकिन धनतेरस पर बढ़ेगा कारोबार

40 साल से झाड़ू बेचने का व्यापार कर रहे रमेश बंसल बताते हैं कि पिछले साल हर दिन 1000 रुपए तक के झाड़ू बेचते थे और 70-80 रोज बनाते थे। लेकिन इस साल 30 भी मुश्किल से बिक रहे हैं। अभी बाजार में जरूर मंदी है। लेकिन धनतेरस और दीपावली पर अच्छी बिक्री होने की उम्मीद है।

इस साल भी पिछले साल की तरह कारोबार होगा

उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा से आए कृष्ण गोपाल पिछले 2 साल से शहर में मोर पंख बेच रहे हैं वह बताते हैं कि पिछले साल 500 रुपए प्रतिदिन की बिक्री हो जाती थी। इस साल यह आधी रह गई है। हालांकि अभी बाजार में और तेजी आने की संभावना है। लोग बाजार में निकल रहे हैं। इस साल भी पिछले साल की तरह कारोबार होगा।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : 10 करोड़ तक का मुनाफा भी होगा

पब्लिक को लोकल से खरीदारी को बढ़ावा देना चाहिए। खासतौर से कपड़ा, ड्राईफ्रूट, मिठाई, गिफ्ट पैक जैसे आइटम की खरीदी लोकल से ही करना चाहिए। इससे पब्लिक का दुकानदार के बीच सीधा संवाद तो होगा ही। वह समय की बचत और झंझटों से मुक्त भी रहेगा। धोखाधड़ी या घटिया माल पकड़ा देने जैसे मामले भी पेश नहीं आएंगे। अकेले प्लास्टिक, फर्नीचर , गिफ्टपैक और ड्राईफ्रूट में लोकल खरीदी से बाजार को करीब 8 से 10 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हो सकता है।

- श्याम नेमा, अध्यक्ष व्यापारी संघ

