रिसाव से रीत रहा राजघाट:टाटा कंसल्टेंसी ने तोड़ी पाइप-लाइन, दो दिन से मकरोनिया में नहीं आए नल

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकरोनिया में लाइन नहीं सुधरी तो लोगों ने नाली से भरा पानी

शहर में लीकेज के कारण आए दिन पानी की बर्बादी हो रही है। बुधवार को टाटा कंसल्टेंसी द्वारा बगैर प्लानिंग के हो रहे काम के चलते मकरोनिया नगर पालिका ऑफिस के सामने लाइन बिछाने के दौरान जेसीबी के ब्रेकर ने मकरोनिया पानी की टंकी भरने वाली मुख्य लाइन ही तोड़ दी थी। जिसके चलते बुधवार शाम 4 बजे से मकरोनिया में जलसप्लाई बंद है। गुरुवार रात 9 बजे तक सप्लाई बहाल नहीं हो सकी थी। मजबूरी में लोग लीकेज से ही बनी नाली के गड्ढे से पानी भरकर ले जा रहे हैं।

मकरोनिया में जिस जगह पानी की पाइप लाइन फूटी है वहां से 5 हजार नल कनेक्शन के लिए सप्लाई होती है। इन 5 हजार परिवारों में करीब 40 हजार लोग रहते हैं। यह सभी लोग 2 दिन से पानी के लिए परेशान हैं। शुक्रवार से यहां सप्लाई बहाल होने की उम्मीद है। मेंटेनेंस प्रभारी अकील खान का कहना है कि सुधार के बाद मकरोनिया लाइन को चालू कर के टेस्टिंग की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही सप्लाई बहाल होगी। वहीं गुरुवार को सिविल लाइन-विश्वविद्यालय रोड पर फिर लाइन फूट गई। पानी बहता रहा सूचना देने पर भी निगम का अमला यहां पर नहीं पहुंचा जिसके कारण हजारों लीटर पानी बह गया।

5000 परिवारों के 40 हजार लोगों को दो दिन से नहीं मिला पानी

बारिश भी कम, पिछले साल से राजघाट एक मीटर नीचे
इस साल पिछले साल की तुलना में कम बारिश हुई है। इसकी वजह से राजघाट का जल स्तर भी अब धीरे-धीरे कम होने लगा है। हालांकि इसकी मुख्य वजह सिंचाई के लिए पानी चोरी भी है। लीकेज के कारण भी हजारों लीटर पानी बह जाता है। पिछले साल 4 फरवरी 2020 को जल स्तर 513.14 था। जबकि इस बार 4 फरवरी 2021 को जल स्तर 512.24 मीटर पर पहुंच गया है। यानी सीधे तौर पर पिछले साल की तुलना में 1 मीटर जल स्तर नीचे आ चुका है।

जल सप्लाई के चलते रोजाना 3 सेंटीमीटर जल स्तर कम हो रहा है। 510 मीटर से नीचे जल स्तर पहुंचने पर शहर में जलसंकट शुरू हो जाता है। खासकर अप्रैल-मई में लोग खासे परेशान होते हैं।ऐसे में अगर लीकेज में व्यर्थ बहते पानी को नहीं रोका गया, तो जल संकट की समस्या पहले भी हो सकती है।

पहले भी हुए हैं बड़े लीकेज
शहर में सीवरेज, एडीबी प्रोजेक्ट, कैंट में सड़क निर्माण तो मकरोनिया में एनएच के निर्माण के दौरान पहले ही भी पानी लाइन को क्षति पहुंचाने के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी अधिकारियों द्वारा कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है।

