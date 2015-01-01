पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व:छठ पूजा के लिए बनेगा अस्थायी कुंड, पूजा-अर्चना कर निगम ने शुरू किया काम

सागर2 घंटे पहले
तुलसीनगर वार्ड में ठक्कर मासाब के सामने खाली पड़े प्लाट में छठ पूजा के लिए अस्थायी कुंड बनाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को विधायक शैलेन्द्र जैन ने पूजा-अर्चना कर निगम ने यहां काम शुरू किया।

10 फीट चौड़े और 36 फीट लंबे व 3 मीटर गहरे बनाए इस अस्थायी कुंड में बिहार के लोगों द्वारा छठ की पूजा की जाएगी। इस कुंड के निर्माण के लिए रहवासियों द्वारा विधायक जैन से मांग की गई थी। हर साल यह कार्यक्रम सागर तालाब में किया जाता था। लेकिन इस बार तालाब के खाली होने की वजह से समाजजनों ने इसकी मांग की थी।

