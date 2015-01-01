पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर का सम्मान:1977 के आपातकाल और 84 के दंगों में देशभर में हालात बिगड़े, तब भी निकली थी गौर जयंती की शोभायात्रा

सागर2 घंटे पहले
1967 में जब डॉक्टर हरीसिंह गौर की प्रतिमा सागर लाई गई थी उस समय का फोटो
  • जनसहयोग से मिली राशि से 1967 में हुई थी मूर्ति स्थापना
  • 1970 से जारी है तीनबत्ती से शोभायात्रा की परंपरा

सागर सपूत डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की जन्म जयंती हम सभी सागरवासियों के लिए किसी भी बड़े त्योहार से कम नहीं है। जनसहयोग से मिली राशि से 1967 में मूर्ति की स्थापना हुई थी। इसके बाद सन 1970 से तीन बत्ती से शुरू होकर शनीचरी स्थित जन्मस्थली होते हुए विश्वविद्यालय स्थित गौर समाधि स्थल तक पहुंचने वाली शोभायात्रा इस उत्सव की खास पहचान है।

वह पहचान जो 50 साल पूरे कर चुकी है। वर्ष 2013 में तत्कालीन कुलपति प्रोफेसर एनएस गजभिए द्वारा यहां ना आने के निर्णय को छोड़ दें तो ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि शोभायात्रा को लेकर कोई व्यवधान हुआ हो। 2013 में भले ही कुलपति ना आए हों लेकिन शहर वासियों ने इस परंपरा का निर्वहन करते हुए ऐतिहासिक शोभायात्रा निकाली थी 1970 में जब हम लोगों ने इस शोभा यात्रा की शुरुआत की थी तो उसका उद्देश्य ही था कि नई पीढ़ी शोभायात्रा के माध्यम से या जाने डॉ. गौर ने सागर शहर और हम सब के लिए कितना किया है।

इस शोभायात्रा में सहभागिता कर हम सब उनके इस योगदान को याद करें, आजाद भारत के पहले उन्होंने सर्वस्व अर्पण कर इस विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना की थी, उस समय वे एशिया के सबसे बड़े दानवीर थे।

मुझे अच्छे से याद है कि चाहे वर्ष 1971 में भारत-पाकिस्तान का युद्ध हो या फिर 1977 में लागू हुआ 3 साल का आपातकाल, जब देश के हालात विपरीत रहे, लेकिन कभी भी ऐसा नहीं हुआ कि सागर शहर में गौर जयंती पर तीन बत्ती से निकलने वाली शोभायात्रा निकली न हो, देशभर में आपातकाल लगा रहा लेकिन फिर भी प्रशासन ने हमें शोभायात्रा निकालने की अनुमति दी। सभी कुलपति भी उनमें सहर्ष और पूरे गौरव के साथ शामिल हुए। उसका कारण रहा डॉ. गौर का त्याग और शहरवासियों का उनके प्रति समर्पण।

शहर और विश्वविद्यालय को जोड़ने का काम इस शोभायात्रा ने एक नहीं अनेक मौकों पर किया है। 50 साल पुरानी इस शोभायात्रा की परंपरा निभाने विवि भी जिद छोड़े और सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क आदि का उपयोग कर बिना किसी भीड़ के शोभायात्रा निकाले।

31 अक्टूबर को इंदिराजी की हत्या हुई, 26 दिन बाद गौर जयंती पर शोभायात्रा निकली

31 अक्टूबर 1984 को इंदिराजी की हत्या हुई थी। उसके बाद देश भर में उग्र हिंसा होने लगी। कुछ समय के लिए सागर में भी हालात बिगड़े लेकिन 26 दिन बाद जब गौर जयंती की शोभायात्रा निकालने का समय आया तो जिला प्रशासन ने अपनी स्वीकृति दे दी। तत्कालीन कुलपति भी इसमें शामिल हुए। इस तरह यह शोभायात्रा कभी भी खंडित नहीं हुई।

जिसने अवरोध किया उसे जेल जाना पड़ा: रघु ठाकुर

सागर विश्वविद्यालय के संस्थापक डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की जन्म जयंती पर निकलने वाली शोभायात्रा को लेकर विवि प्रशासन को पुर्नविचार करना चाहिए। विवि प्रशासन को इसमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं होनी चाहिए जबकि जिला प्रशासन कार्यक्रम को लेकर तैयार है।

यह बात सर्वदलीय नागरिक संघर्ष मोर्चा के संरक्षक रघु ठाकुर ने पत्रकारवार्ता में कही। उन्होंने कहा कि गौर जयंती पर जब-जब कुलपतियों ने अवरोध पैदा किया है तो उन्हें जेल ही जाना पड़ा है। उदाहरण के रूप में पूर्व कुलपति एनएस गजभिए हैं। इसके साथ ही विवि प्रशासन को हठ छोड़कर ऑनलाइन कॉउसिंलिंग के स्थान पर ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग कराना चाहिए।

इधर शोभायात्रा की परंपरा तोड़ने की जिद बरकरार

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की 151वीं जयंती पर विवि प्रशासन तीन बत्ती से निकलने वाली 50 साल पुरानी शोभायात्रा तोड़ने की जिद पर बरकरार है। गुरुवार को विवि द्वारा लिए गए निर्णय की जानकारी ने साफ कर दिया कि प्रभारी कुलपति प्रो. जेडी आही के संक्षिप्त से कार्यकाल में कोरोना का बहाना लेकर शोभायात्रा की परंपरा तोड़ने का वह कार्य होगा ही जो पहले कभी नहीं हुआ।

बताया गया है कि गौर जयंती सलाहकार समिति की बैठक में तय हुआ है कि विवि में होने वाला समारोह इस बार ऑनलाइन होगा। जिसके संचालन के लिए 10 समितियां बनाईं हैं। ऑफलाइन-ऑनलाइन मिलाकर कुल 4 घंटे 20 मिनट का कार्यक्रम होगा।

