कुल्हाड़ी से हमला:हमला करने वाले आरोपियों की जमानत खारिज

सागर4 घंटे पहले
बुराई को लेकर लाठी, कुल्हाड़ी से हमला करने वाले दो आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी रहली की न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी वंदना त्रिपाठी ने खारिज कर दी है। घटना रहली के रजवांस टपरिया गांव में हुई थी।

अभियोजन के अनुसार रजवांस टपरिया गांव निवासी आरोपी रामचरण पिता पंचू चढ़ार तथा सोनू पिता अर्जुन चढ़ार ने गांव के ही एक परिवार पर पुरानी बुराई को लेकर हमला कर दिया था। इससे फरियादी के बेटे घायल हो गए थे। रहली थाने की पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर चालान कोर्ट में पेश किया था।

